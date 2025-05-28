Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
The Luxe, German-Made Return of Zidane’s Legendary Golden Boot

Written by Tom Barker

In 2001, Zinedine Zidane was officially the best footballer in the world. The French midfielder was fresh from winning FIFA World Player of the Year (for the second time) in a season where he was critical to France winning the Euros.

And in case you weren’t aware of Zidane’s recent accomplishments, he made sure to spell it out on a pair of gold and red adidas Predator Precision football boots (or soccer cleats, as they’re also known). At the heel of the boots, “World Player 2000,” was stamped in black letters.

Shop adidas x Zidane Predator Precision
Of the many gold-colored Predator boots worn by Zidane, these remain a grail. And now, they’re back, with upgraded craftsmanship.

Part of the adidas “Made in Germany” line, the original gold-colored Predator Precision boots have been recreated with adidas’ highest quality finish.

Some small updates have been made to the shoe for this re-release. On the red-colored foldover tongue, “Made in Germany” is stamped on the top while the underside features an image of Zidane mid-volley (bringing back memories of that Champions League 2001/02 winning goal).

Plus, the aforementioned “World Player 2000” branding now sits in the insole. However, small details aside, this is a direct recreation of that legendary original football boot. 

These boots are yet another addition to adidas' “Made in Germany” line, celebrating 75 years of German craftsmanship. They follow up on luxurious German-made Superstars and a slew of similarly storied Predator boots launched earlier this year. 

Available to shop from June 10, Zidane's gold boots arrive right on time for summer. Just please, don’t include these sacred shoes in your #bootsonlysummer. Those studs deserve to be looked after, not worn down on hard asphalt. 

Tom Barker
Style EditorTom Barker is a writer reporting on all things style and shopping-related.
