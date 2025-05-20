Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Highsnobiety
Double Tap to Zoom

German-Made adidas Sneakers Are the Pinnacle of Quiet Luxury

Written by Aerin Daniel in Sneakers
adidas
1 / 4

adidas' Superstar sneaker is perhaps the most classic shoe in adidas' catalogue. But when adidas remakes the Superstar by hand in Germany, classic goes quiet luxury (and that's not even including adidas' own "quiet luxury" shoes).

The adidas Superstar Made in Germany sneakers were first spotted earlier this year — kicking off a boom era for the timeless shell-toed adidas shoe — when they quietly launched in a strict edition of 1,969.

Shop adidas Superstar
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now

That's a reference to the year that adidas first debuted the Superstar sneaker, of course.

But these ultra-luxe leather Superstars aren't merely limited edition remakes. They're hand-crafted sculptures of sorts.

adidas
1 / 3

adidas really went back to the well for the German-made Superstars, which are still somewhat available on certain adidas websites. The shape is directly pulled from the original Superstar sneaker, meaning that they're a little sleeker than the modern Superstar (note the streamlined ridges on the toebox).

And because they're individually assembled in Germany, this iteration of the classic adidas Superstar is crafted from plush leather — down to the sneaker's lining! — meaning that they'll age more like a pair of fine shoes.

Gold-foil box branding on the lateral side of the upper reiterates the motif: These aren't your dad's Superstars, they're your grandpa's.

Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post.

They're also not JJJJound's, though.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post.

JJJJound recently issued its own German-made Superstar shoes in similar colorways, recalling the ultra-plain Prada Superstars from a few years back. Nothing wrong with a classic, though, as adidas well knows.

Highsnobiety has affiliate marketing partnerships, which means we may receive a commission from your purchase.

Aerin Daniel
News ContributorAerin Daniel is one of Highsnobiety's freelance news writers, as capable of tackling fashion & sneaker news as pop culture content.
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
We Recommend
  • adidas Made Literal "Quiet Luxury" Sneakers
  • With adidas, Brain Dead (Again) Made Bowling Shoes Legitimately Stylish
  • adidas Made a Chonky Dad Shoe From a Footballing Icon
  • adidas' Italian-Crafted "Birks" Are Pure Quiet Luxury
  • adidas' Premium German-Made Shoe Is Surprisingly JJJJound-Free
What To Read Next
  • German-Made adidas Sneakers Are the Pinnacle of Quiet Luxury
  • Nike's Secretly Great Air Max Sneaker Is Made for (Tokyo) Giants
  • A Pant So Good, It Soothes the Soul
  • Nike's All-Black Leather Dunks Are Impressively Clean (& Stealthy)
  • Remember James Dean's Levi's Denim Jacket? Now It's Levi's Denim Bomber
  • The Louis Vuitton Murakami Collection Where Everything, Including the Beach Chairs, Is Denim
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now