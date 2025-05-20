German-Made adidas Sneakers Are the Pinnacle of Quiet Luxury

adidas' Superstar sneaker is perhaps the most classic shoe in adidas' catalogue. But when adidas remakes the Superstar by hand in Germany, classic goes quiet luxury (and that's not even including adidas' own "quiet luxury" shoes).

The adidas Superstar Made in Germany sneakers were first spotted earlier this year — kicking off a boom era for the timeless shell-toed adidas shoe — when they quietly launched in a strict edition of 1,969.

That's a reference to the year that adidas first debuted the Superstar sneaker, of course.

But these ultra-luxe leather Superstars aren't merely limited edition remakes. They're hand-crafted sculptures of sorts.

adidas 1 / 3

adidas really went back to the well for the German-made Superstars, which are still somewhat available on certain adidas websites. The shape is directly pulled from the original Superstar sneaker, meaning that they're a little sleeker than the modern Superstar (note the streamlined ridges on the toebox).

And because they're individually assembled in Germany, this iteration of the classic adidas Superstar is crafted from plush leather — down to the sneaker's lining! — meaning that they'll age more like a pair of fine shoes.

Gold-foil box branding on the lateral side of the upper reiterates the motif: These aren't your dad's Superstars, they're your grandpa's.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post. Enable All Media Manage consent Privacy policy

They're also not JJJJound's, though.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post. Enable All Media Manage consent Privacy policy

JJJJound recently issued its own German-made Superstar shoes in similar colorways, recalling the ultra-plain Prada Superstars from a few years back. Nothing wrong with a classic, though, as adidas well knows.

Highsnobiety has affiliate marketing partnerships, which means we may receive a commission from your purchase.