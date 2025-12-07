Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
This Ultra-Clean Samba Proves Doing Nothing Still Works

Written by Donovan Barnett in Sneakers
adidas
Some sneakers are best left simple. The adidas Samba has epitomized that for decades. The latest “Off White/Core Black/Gum” colorway understands it too, stripping the silhouette back to its most familiar form.

adidas’ Samba has been everywhere for the past few years. You’ll see it on the street as often as an Air Force 1 or a New Balance 990, dressed up through designer reworks, collabs, suede upgrades, and silk experiments. This new pair ignores all that.

Instead, the sneaker goes quiet.

Its upper comes in sail-colored leather that reads warm and a little vintage. Beige suede sits on the T-shaped toe box, breaking up the textures without getting loud.

The stripes sharpen the whole thing in black. The gum outsole stays translucent and classic, the kind that never looks out of place.

If anything, this colorway, which lands December 5 on adidas’ website for about $105, brings the Samba back to where it started. The references sit closer to its 1970s shape than its recent run of big-name reinterpretations. No gloss, no gimmick, just the silhouette that made terrace culture look sharp in the first place.

A reminder that the Samba doesn’t need a reinvention every time it shows up. Sometimes the smartest version is the one that just goes back to OG.

Donovan Barnett
Watch Editor & Senior Growth Content Strategist Donovan is an award-winning writer exploring the science, culture & craftsmanship of watchmaking as well as emerging technology and its effect on design & art.
