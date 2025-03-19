The Ridiculously Silky Makeover of adidas' Samba

The adidas Samba sneaker has been through countless iterations, but I’ve never seen one quite like this. Caroline Hu’s adidas Originals Silk Samba is a sneaker that douses the classic shoe in pure romance.

Young designer Caroline Hu, known for her romantic aesthetic and sartorial works of art transforms the Samba with delicate lace and textured silk, turning an ordinary sneaker into something that wouldn’t look out of place in Hu’s elegant runway shows.

I’ll be honest, when I think of the Samba, I don’t exactly picture fragility.

The shoe is built on sports history, evolving from indoor football courts to the sidewalks of every stylish city on the planet. But Hu’s collaborative shoe shifts the narrative. With its hairy textile layering and unexpectedly luxe silk uppers, Hu’s adidas Samba feels considered and delicate.

Dropping in power red, dark blue, and metallic silver, Hu’s silk Samba plays with texture and contrast.

The toughness of the silhouette versus the softness of the fabrication. The heritage of adidas versus Hu’s forward-thinking design language. The result is a sneaker that presents something new in a market flooded with backward-looking releases.

As for styling a shoe like this, forget the every day, beat-it-up Samba. This is a pair that demands a little extra effort.

A pair of wide-leg trousers that barely graze the floor, airy skirts that play off the shoe’s delicate energy, or even a sharp suit that juxtaposes the softness of the sneaker: There are so many options.

Set to drop in May 2025 on the adidas website(link), this is a release that proves the ongoing relevance of both the girlification of sneakers and adidas’ Samba. If sneakers tell stories, Caroline Hu’s silk Samba whispers its own, soft, intricate, impossible to ignore.