Y-3's Black & White Stan Smith Is Dark & Twisted

Leave it to Yohji Yamamoto to make us look at adidas' most honorific sneaker sideways. But in true Y-3 fashion, this lateral presentation is still a very good thing.

The Y-3 Diagonal Stan Smith sneaker is a twisted take on the enhanced soccer sneaker.

The warped Stan Smith sneaker's disproportional quarter panel twists around the upper, giving the shoe its lopsided disposition. A disproportionate black and white color split adds to the sneaker's tilted, off-kilter cadence. It's off-balance but still in sync with Y-3's established experimental ethos as a luxury sportswear powerhouse.

Beyond its distorted upper, Y-3's take on the sneaker keeps in step with Stan Smith’s demonstrated simplicity à la the perforated Three Stripes, flat outsole and leather heel tab.

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If there's one thing Y-3 is known to do, it's push boundaries and there’s truly no such thing as taking it too far where Yamamoto is concerned.

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Curious about what an adidas cowboy mule would look like? Y-3 already aced it. Interested in putting an uncanny rendering of a tiger on top of a F50 Tunit? Y-3 beat you to it. There's nary an avant-garde avenue Yamamoto hasn't dug into with the Three Stripes, and the duo doesn't appear to be stopping this exploration anytime soon.

In fact, adidas and Yohji Yamamoto are adding more forces of stylistic nature to their collaborative repertoire.

Namely, Y-3 recently linked up with long-term adidas collaborator and Hermés Creative Director, Wales Bonner, to create the well-scaled Field Lizizard sneaker. adidas knows good company when it sees it.

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