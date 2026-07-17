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Y-3's Black & White Stan Smith Is Dark & Twisted

Written by Tayler Adigun in Sneakers
adidas
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Leave it to Yohji Yamamoto to make us look at adidas' most honorific sneaker sideways. But in true Y-3 fashion, this lateral presentation is still a very good thing.

The Y-3 Diagonal Stan Smith sneaker is a twisted take on the enhanced soccer sneaker.

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The warped Stan Smith sneaker's disproportional quarter panel twists around the upper, giving the shoe its lopsided disposition. A disproportionate black and white color split adds to the sneaker's tilted, off-kilter cadence. It's off-balance but still in sync with Y-3's established experimental ethos as a luxury sportswear powerhouse. 

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Beyond its distorted upper, Y-3's take on the sneaker keeps in step with Stan Smith’s demonstrated simplicity à la the perforated Three Stripes, flat outsole and leather heel tab.

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If there's one thing Y-3 is known to do, it's push boundaries and there’s truly no such thing as taking it too far where Yamamoto is concerned.

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Curious about what an adidas cowboy mule would look like? Y-3 already aced it. Interested in putting an uncanny rendering of a tiger on top of a F50 Tunit? Y-3 beat you to it. There's nary an avant-garde avenue Yamamoto hasn't dug into with the Three Stripes, and the duo doesn't appear to be stopping this exploration anytime soon. 

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In fact, adidas and Yohji Yamamoto are adding more forces of stylistic nature to their collaborative repertoire. 

Namely, Y-3 recently linked up with long-term adidas collaborator and Hermés Creative Director, Wales Bonner, to create the well-scaled Field Lizizard sneaker. adidas knows good company when it sees it.

shop adidas here

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Tayler Adigun

Tayler Adigun is a style and beauty writer covering the intersections of fashion and culture. She received a Bachelor of Arts degree in communications from Howard University and a Master of Journalism degree from the University of Maryland. Tayler is a wedge sneaker truther (Isabel Marant for life) and is working on improving her vintage purse shopping game. She loves TikTok and spends an embarrassing amount of time scrolling through it.

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