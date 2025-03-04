The adidas Samba Went & Got Its Tongue Pierced (Stripes, Too)

The adidas Samba Long Tongue is already quite the looker with its flap-tastic charm recalling earlier days of soccer. But somehow, adidas has made the statement-making design even bolder through slick patent upgrades and extra extended tongues with Pharrell Williams.

adidas has now turned its long-tongue Samba into a straight-up stud. Literally.

adidas' latest Samba Long Tongue sneakers arrive with these neat adornments. Specifically, the sneaker features embellished Three Stripes, while a beaded Trefoil logo strikes the elongated, soccer-worthy tongue.

Montreal-based label Dime also recently turned the adidas Gazelle into formal-style skate shoes equipped with studded Three Stripes (the collaboration came with beaded skate clothes, too).

Underneath its embellishments, the adidas Samba Long Tongue offers up this premium leather upper splashed with off-white and burgundy hues. The colorway, officially called "Hemp/Off-White," is quite similar to Wales Bonner's previous Samba collaboration — just swap out the pony hair for studs.

In the mood for snazzy Sambas? This drop might be the one. The new adidas Samba Long Tongue sneakers are expected to release sometime this March.

Basically, we could catch these literal gems any day now.