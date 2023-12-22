It's a KITHmas Miracle! The KITH x Clarks x Samba Shoes Return

Merry KITHmas to all and to all a good fight over Ronnie Fieg's lovely KITH x Clarks x adidas Samba sneakers. The brilliant crepe-soled shoes are dropping in a new colorway in time for Christmas and we've got all the details.

The thing you have to remember, though, is that this is not the first time we've seen these shoes. KITH dropped its three-way collab with Clarks and adidas way back in spring or so, the perfect time to dish platform Samba sneakers in beautiful beige colorways. Or so we think.

But the triple-branded sneakers were too good to release just one time. Heck, they oughta be re-released at least once more, to make it a proper three-peat. No one would argue against another opp to snag another masterpiece KITH sneaker, right?

The new KITH x Clarks x adidas Samba shoes are releasing as the lynchpin drop of KITHmas 2023, the retailer's annual festivities. Each year, KITH blesses the world with a host of exclusive and typically excellent drops that range from thematic knickknacks to special collaborations.

This year, for instance, KITH released stuff as diverse as a branded nutcracker and its first stab at homegoods, and even opened the doors to its first dedicated womenswear store.

But perhaps the biggest drop are these unquestionably excellent KITH x Clarks x adidas Sambas.

KITH has had quite a collaborative streak as of late between its sublime New Balance 990 and those objectively incredible woven Birkenstock sandals. It also worked on a few pairs of revised Samba shoes throughout the year, including some pairs for golfers and some colorways for minimalists.

All sold out instantly, of course.

But KITH's Clarks x adidas Samba shoes might top 'em all. It's certainly not going to sit for long on release day, that's for sure.

First teased in December 2023, the new KITH x Clarks x adidas Samba sneakers are part of KITH founder and Clarks 8th Street overseer Ronnie Fieg's ongoing partnerships with all involved parties.

The 8th Street Samba, as the collaborative sneaker is called, will be offered in "Collegiate Green" and "Core Black" for this go-round, suitably versatile iterations of an inarguably wearable shoe.

To get a chance to even buy the sought-after sneaker, you've gotta enter a drawing for purchase over on KITH's app.

The drawing ends on December 24. Then, limited quantities of the KITH x Clarks x adidas Samba will release on December 25 at 11 am EST on the international KITH web store though you better believe that they'll fly from digital shelves. Note that KITH will not be selling its new Samba collab in-store so don't even bother queueing (because KITH will not even be open on Christmas Day).

Just another reason to wake up early, eh?