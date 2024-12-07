adidas’ Goes Rogue With the Stitching on Its Newer, Sportier Samba

Two fashion retailers from different countries, NAKED in Copenhagen and Maha in Amsterdam, have joined forces with the aim of upgrading adidas’ Samba MN.

Yes, this is not a regular adidas Samba. The Millenium, or MN for short, is the newer, sportier younger sibling of the classic adidas Samba which has undergone a staggering increase in popularity over the past few years (one that’s even made its way to politicians).

Although they share a name, and an origin story centered around indoor football, the Samba MN is an altogether different proposition. This isn’t a simple, classic adidas sneaker.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post. Enable All Media Manage consent Privacy policy

With its sportier shape, two-toned midsole, and chunkier tongue, it's a more modern indoor football boot. Although not too modern, it’s been away from shop shelves long enough for adidas to resurrect it as a fashion statement.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post. Enable All Media Manage consent Privacy policy

Available from December 13, NAKED Copenhagen and Maha’s update to the shoe is a simple one: they’ve taken a sewing machine and, in seemingly random swirly patterns, stitched all over the upper of the shoe.

The duo has also decked it out with two sets of leather laces (for some reason, having more than one pair of laces on a sneaker has become a thing) but other than that, it’s kept the shoe true to its original look — something that can’t be said for Wales Bonner’s metallic and crocodile skin version.