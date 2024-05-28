DIY Sambas? adidas' Adorably Silky Sneakers Does It for You

Why DIY when adidas can do it for you? 'Tis the question, and adidas answers with a new Samba sneaker that's basically pre-customized (well, sort of).

See, adidas' newest Samba shoes emerge with cute silky pink ribbons as shoelaces, swapping out the normal cotton ones for something more charming and exciting.

The Samba's new girly laces pair nicely with its creamy black leather uppers, accompanied by tastefully aged white moments. Lastly, adidas throws in a little shine, served up by silver branded stamps.

The latest adidas Samba takes the Samba personalization craze into adidas' hands. In 2023, as Sambas flooded the market, TikTokers searched for solutions to spice up the stagnant sneaker.

In turn, a new obsession unleashed on social media, where folks couldn't stop loading up the football shoe with all sorts of trinkets like collectible pins, pearly charms, and, of course, luscious ribbons.

The TikTok craze was also joined by standard (but also excellent) bespoke sneakers, like Sambas made from grandma's vintage napkins. Designer Caroline Hu turned her onc runway-exclusive Samba customs into a widely-available drop.

But for those who don't have time to turn your Sambas into an arts-and-crafts project? adidas has you covered with its latest drop. The ribbon-ized adidas Sambas are expected to drop on June 1 at select international stores.

Now if you'll excuse me, this writer is ready to add the adorable pairs to her growing closet of sneakers.