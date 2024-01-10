Sign up to never miss a drop
Highsnobiety

adidas Considers These Embroidered Sambas a Work of Art

in SneakersWords By Karen Fratti

As if anyone needed any more proof that adidas' Samba shoe is one of the most versatile sneakers on the market, allow us to present the latest iteration: the Napkin Samba, brought to life by Studio Hagel, an Amsterdam-based design collective.

These sneakers are so pretty and dainty that you'd almost not even want to take them out of the box. Almost.

Studio Hagel reimagined the Samba by doing away with the sneaker's usual suede, nylon, or leather upper. Instead the upper is covered in what can only be described as a layered tea towel.

Hagel cited vintage napkins as inspiration and that becomes clear the second you compare its latest Samba masterpiece to the real McCoy.

The napkins' delicate cotton weave and intricate embroidered accents are thoughtfully translated into the intricate floral pattern that dances atop the uppers of Hagel's Samba sneakers, all rendered in jewel tones of yellow, blue, and pink with thick-stitched seams.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post.

Really, the overall effect is that you want to plan a pretty picnic so you have somewhere special to wear these shoes. Not bad for a riff on the world's most popular sneaker.

This is not Studio Hagel’s first masterpiece.

Launched in 2015, Hagel has worked with brands such as Stepney Workers Club, Off-White™, Valentino, and Ecco to create various collaborations of veritable sneaker art. Hagel also designs its own sneakers and often creates innovative one-off footwear.

The embroidered napkin adidas Sambas unfortunately fall into the latter camp. These are a custom design that aren't going to see wide release any time soon, sadly.

Or will they?

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post.

The official adidas Instagram page replied to a post on Highsnobiety's Instagram page where the Hagel imagery was reposted.

"Put it in a museum," adidas said, complete with a mouth-agape emoji. Don't just do that, adidas, make 'em real!

Certainly, Hagel's Sambas would help infuse some additional verve into the still ultra-popular Samba. It doesn't really need the help, really, but would anyone complain about getting evermore adventurous Samba designs?

Shop our favorite products

Image on Highsnobiety
M1906REA
New Balance
$175
Image on Highsnobiety
Short-Sleeve T-Shirt
Jil Sander
$420
Image on Highsnobiety
Vix Berlin Necklace C44
Éliou
$150
We Recommend
  • Nike Sneakers
    The 26 Best Sneaker Brands to Turn to When in Doubt — a Complete List
    • Sneakers
  • Highsnobiety App
    The 11 Best Sneaker Apps to Stay on Top of Every Drop in 2024
    • Sneakers
  • black and white sneakers
    Masters of Monochrome: 12 Black and White Sneakers to Shop Now
    • Style
  • Image on Highsnobiety
    All the Fear of God x adidas' Sneakers (So Far)
    • Sneakers
  • Image on Highsnobiety
    Everything to Know: adidas YEEZY's August 2023 Sneaker Sale
    • Sneakers
  • Image on Highsnobiety
What To Read Next
  • Robert Pattinson wears a beige Kenzo jeans fleece, shorts, and adidas sneakers
    Believe It or Not, This Is Robert Pattinson at His Most Stylish 
    • Style
  • Baby Phat Puffer Jacket
    Fashion's Most Memed Winter Jacket Is Back
    • Style
  • adidas' VL Court 2.0 sneaker in a white and brown colorway
    At Peak Samba Saturation, This adidas Shoe Is a Solution (to Some)
    • Sneakers
  • Apple's Vision Pro VR headset worn by a model
    What Happens if You Pay $10,000 to Buy an Apple Vision Pro Early?
    • Design
  • The Road to Circularity with Coachtopia
    Coachtopia: There is No Trash, Only Treasure
    • Style
  • ASICS x Naturo 2024.
    Naruto's Exceptionally Good ASICS Have Returned
    • Sneakers
Discover & Shop what's next with our brand new App
*If you submitted your e-mail address and placed an order, we may use your e-mail address to inform you regularly about similar products without prior explicit consent. You can object to the use of your e-mail address for this purpose at any time without incurring any costs other than the transmission costs according to the basic tariffs. Each newsletter contains an unsubscribe link. Alternatively, you can object to receiving the newsletter at any time by sending an e-mail to info@highsnobiety.com

Web Accessibility Statement

Titelmedia (Highsnobiety), is committed to facilitating and improving the accessibility and usability of its Website, www.highsnobiety.com. Titelmedia strives to ensure that its Website services and content are accessible to persons with disabilities including users of screen reader technology. To accomplish this, Titelmedia has engaged UsableNet Inc, a leading web accessibility consultant to help test, remediate and maintain our Website in-line with the Web Content Accessibility Guidelines (WCAG), which also bring the Website into conformance with the Americans with Disabilities Act of 1990.

Disclaimer

Please be aware that our efforts to maintain accessibility and usability are ongoing. While we strive to make the Website as accessible as possible some issues can be encountered by different assistive technology as the range of assistive technology is wide and varied.

Contact Us

If, at any time, you have specific questions or concerns about the accessibility of any particular webpage on this Website, please contact us at accessibility@highsnobiety.com, +49 (0)30 235 908 500. If you do encounter an accessibility issue, please be sure to specify the web page and nature of the issue in your email and/or phone call, and we will make all reasonable efforts to make that page or the information contained therein accessible for you.

© Titel Media GmbH 2023