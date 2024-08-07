adidas' Red-Hot SL72 Sneaker Got Serious Lift

adidas' retro SL 72 sneaker, fashion's hottest sneaker right now, is super low no more. Indeed, the sneaker got a major boost, making it bigger than before (better, too).

After leaking early this summer, the adidas SL 72 RTN sneaker is back, reminding of the new upgrade. Basically, the slim 70s sneaker has gone full chunky runner.

The updated SL 72 sneaker features a new elevated, stocky base with a grippy rubber outsole. Also notable, the sole is marked with BOOST branding, indicating that the new model packs plenty of extra cushy goodness.

Even the Three-Stripes appear more chunky than usual (a big plus on this bigger model).

adidas

Elsewhere, you get the classic SL 72 sneaker that's taking over the summer. The adidas shoe again delivers a tasteful mixture of slightly fuzzy suede and crisp nylon textures, alongside shiny branding moments and fashionably nostalgic details.

adidas even dresses the adidas SL 72 RTN in similar colorways seen on its buzzy OG, including a delicious green and summery white scheme, which look just as good on a blown up scale.

Right now, the adidas SL 72 RTN sneaker is available to cop on adidas' website for the smooth price of $120. adidas' low-level SL 72 usually retails for $100 (plus tax and shipping, of course).

An extra $20 for a stylish lift ain't too bad.