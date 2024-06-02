Sign up to never miss a drop
adidas' Retro Running-Style Sneaker Really Looks Like a Runner Now

Words By Morgan Smith

With noteworthy collaborations and co-signs by street style stars, I'd say the adidas SL 72 sneaker is having a pretty solid comeback. As the general releases keep satisfying those searching for a Samba replacement, adidas decided it was time for a new version of the super light shoe.

Get ready for a boost! Literally.

adidas cooked up a new iteration of the adidas SL 72 sneaker, which goes by a few names. So far, I've seen "adidas SL 72 v2" and "adidas SL 72 RTN." Regardless, the latest edition is a big deal.

The updated adidas SL 72 shoe sits on pretty large bottoms, bigger than the adidas SL 72 RS with its platformed gum soles. See, the new sneaker appears to be infused with adidas' famed BOOST cushioning, as branded on the rubber outsoles.

We usually catch the BOOST material in adidas' more performance-oriented sneakers and maybe an occasional YEEZY sneaker (remember those?). And a Craig Green hybrid summer shoe, too.

It is interesting to see the material used in this more lifestyle-y model. But at the same time, the adidas SL 72 has running roots, which explains why the chunky running-style sole looks pretty natural on it.

Indeed, the new BOOST sole gives the adidas SL 72 a genuine, modern runner look. With a quick glance, I thought it was a RETROPY sneaker, honestly.

Of course, the adidas SL 72 shoe maintains its simplistic appeal with fashionable nylon and slightly fuzzy suede materials for the upper, topped with quiet grey and white shades.

In the end, the adidas SL 72 still satisfies "slim shoe" tastes but with more of a performance edge (thanks, BOOST).

In addition to the grey colorway, the adidas SL 72 BOOST sneaker also appeared green, reminiscent of a popular scheme for the more grounded SL.

It's unknown when exactly the newest adidas SL 72 sneaker will release. But here's what we know: the pairs are listed on Hibbett as "sold out" as we speak. This could mean one of two things: they've already been snapped up by the SL fanatics, or they will soon be released on the website.

Either way, expect a wider release of the sneakers soon. Hopefully.

