An adidas Superstar Sneaker, But Make It a Medieval Weapon

Written by Riccardo Zazzini in Sneakers
There’s nothing subtle about the Doublet Spiky Toe Sneaker. This is a shoe that laughs in the face of practicality and probably terrifies any small dog walking past 

At first glance, the Spiky Toe Sneaker is basically an adidas Superstar caught in a glam-punk apocalypse.

The silhouette is almost a carbon copy of the Three Stripes’ signature shell-toed shoe. Same low profile, same paneling, but Doublet has weaponized this version through glossy black spikes.

The upper’s distressed black leather adds a “worn in” energy, while the entire sole is encircled with razor-sharp spikes. Yes, the sole. Because apparently, the edgy Japanese brand thought just covering the toe wasn’t enough.

The name printed on the side in gold says it all: Spiky Toe. Which is cute, except the spikes run way past the toe box. 

Doublet’s Spiky Toe, available now for roughly $365, is anti-normcore, anti-safe, and possibly anti-social.

And while these adidas Superstar-inspired shoes might look like they’re ready to be banned from concerts, sports arenas, and most public transportation systems, the Spike Toe is proof that sneaker design still has room for pure, unhinged creativity.

Riccardo Zazzini
WriterRiccardo Zazzini is a writer with experience in the fields of fashion, music, basketball and the creative and cultural sector.
