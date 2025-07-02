Everybody Agrees, the adidas Superstar Lives up to Its Name

This content has been paid for by an advertiser. If you'd like to appear on Highsnobiety, contact: advertising@highsnobiety.com.

The Samba, the Gazelle, and the Taekwondo have all had good runs. But it appears high time the adidas Superstar reclaimed its space in the spotlight. And everyone, from Samuel L. Jackson to BEAMS, agrees.

First introduced in 1969, the Superstar came into existence as a low-rise leather basketball shoe, and'd soon be nicknamed “Shelltoes” for its protective frontal rubber cap. It quickly became a cultural icon, endorsed thereafter by the diverse likes of Run-DMC, Prada, and Tate McRae, to name a few.

The latest to join those ranks is BEAMS, with the release of its very own special iteration of the adidas Originals Superstar II model scheduled for July 4 and 5. Complete with the Japanese brand's unique edits, it's a tastefully collaborative homage to what's a true beacon of sneaker design.

Coming in either a black or white base, the BEAMS Superstar's interventions include both overt and hidden touches.

The shoe's tongue and toe cap have been subtly updated to feature the BEAMS logo, and each foot's outer side's embossed with the classic golden Superstar lettering.

With so few things out there all of us can shake hands on, and such an overexposure to fads, the adidas Superstar represents a sort of evergreen intersection, the appeal of which no designer, so singer, no actor's immune to.

Now stop playing devil's advocate, will you?

