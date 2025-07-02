Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Highsnobiety
Double Tap to Zoom

Everybody Agrees, the adidas Superstar Lives up to Its Name

Written by Maximilian Migowski in SneakersThis content has been paid for by an advertiser. If you'd like to appear on Highsnobiety, contact: advertising@highsnobiety.com.(Sponsored Story)
BEAMS
1 / 13

The Samba, the Gazelle, and the Taekwondo have all had good runs. But it appears high time the adidas Superstar reclaimed its space in the spotlight. And everyone, from Samuel L. Jackson to BEAMS, agrees.

First introduced in 1969, the Superstar came into existence as a low-rise leather basketball shoe, and'd soon be nicknamed “Shelltoes” for its protective frontal rubber cap. It quickly became a cultural icon, endorsed thereafter by the diverse likes of Run-DMC, Prada, and Tate McRae, to name a few.

Shop Adidas Superstars
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now

The latest to join those ranks is BEAMS, with the release of its very own special iteration of the adidas Originals Superstar II model scheduled for July 4 and 5. Complete with the Japanese brand's unique edits, it's a tastefully collaborative homage to what's a true beacon of sneaker design. 

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post.

Coming in either a black or white base, the BEAMS Superstar's interventions include both overt and hidden touches.

The shoe's tongue and toe cap have been subtly updated to feature the BEAMS logo, and each foot's outer side's embossed with the classic golden Superstar lettering.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post.

With so few things out there all of us can shake hands on, and such an overexposure to fads, the adidas Superstar represents a sort of evergreen intersection, the appeal of which no designer, so singer, no actor's immune to.

Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now

Now stop playing devil's advocate, will you?

Shop the Adidas Superstar

Image on Highsnobiety
adidas
Superstar II Shoes
$100
Image on Highsnobiety
adidas
Superstar II Shoes
$100
Image on Highsnobiety
adidas
Superstar II Shoes
$100
Image on Highsnobiety
adidas
Superstar II Shoes
$100
Image on Highsnobiety
adidas
Superstar ADV Shoes
$100

Highsnobiety has affiliate marketing partnerships, which means we may receive a commission from your purchase.

Maximilian Migowski
Shopping EditorMax reports on industry trends for Highsnobiety's readers. An aficionado of all things music, fashion, and (pop) culture!
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
We Recommend
  • A Slick adidas Superstar for Soccer's Superstar
  • adidas’ New Superstar Is an Old Superstar Gone Luxe
  • The adidas Superstar Has Never Been Breezier (or Pinker)
  • Once adidas' Most Ubiquitous Sneaker, the Superstar Is Reborn as Its Most Luxurious
  • Everything About Pharrell's adidas Superstar Is Normal. Except Its Size
What To Read Next
  • The Golden Age of Mountaineering, Remade The North Face Purple Label Way
  • A 250-Year-Old, Underrated Royal Watchmaker Returns
  • Why CLOT Made adidas' Stan Smith a Summer Slipper (EXCLUSIVE)
  • Everybody Agrees, the adidas Superstar Lives up to Its Name
  • The Future of Retail Is Offline
  • The Most Classic adidas Shoe Dresses in Raw Denim 
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now