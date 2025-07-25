Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Highsnobiety
Double Tap to Zoom

Even adidas' Classic Stan Smith Has Gone Wales Bonner

Written by Tayler Adigun in Sneakers
adidas
1 / 4

adidas is taking its talents to the fairway. Specifically, the Stan Smith sneaker, initially designed for tennis, is getting a golf-centric upgrade.

The adidas Stan Smith Boa Golf is built on the base of the Stan Smith Golf shoe, which came out in 2021. adidas' Stan Smith Boa Golf sneaker features a BOA fit system, a wire lacing system that replaces traditional laces with a turn-knob mechanism.

shop adidas stan smith here
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now

This new lace mechanism is tucked neatly beneath the sneaker’s flipped-out tongue, which gives this Stan Smith shoe some heavy Wales Bonner Samba energy. Like a traditional Stan Smith sneaker, the Stan Smith Boa Golf reps the classic Stan Smith portrait logo on the flipped-out tongue.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post.

And save for the classic green branding at the heel counter and tongue, the sneaker wears a clean white leather upper, which bolsters the minimalist charm of the classic shoe.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post.

Much of the allure of the adidas Stan Smith comes from its plain and clean look, but this baked-in simplicity has never held the shoe back from getting experimental upgrades. CLOT is the biggest purveyor of this phenomenon, bringing sexy summer energy into the mix with the CLOT x adidas Stan Smith Espadrille and the beaded-up Stan Smith.

Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now

Compared to a lot of the Stan Smith remixes out there, though, the Stan Smith Boa Golf shoe, available soon on the adidas website, looks the most like the OG sneaker. You know, save for the stylishly flipped-out tongue. Which, for adidas, is pretty par for the course.

SHOP ADIDAS HERE

Shop All adidas
adidasSamba OG W
$65.00
$130.00
Available in:
4243 1/3
adidas x Wales BonnerThree Stripes Sock
$54.00
$90.00
Available in:
SML
adidasJapan Decon W
$145.00
Available in:
Several sizes

Highsnobiety has affiliate marketing partnerships, which means we may receive a commission from your purchase. Want to shop the products our editors actually love? Visit the HS Style Guide for recs on all things fashion, footwear, and beauty.

Tayler Adigun
Freelance News ContributorTayler is a wedge sneaker truther (Isabel Marant for life) and is working on improving her vintage purse shopping game.
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
We Recommend
  • adidas' Flattest Stan Smith Sneakers Have Been Gloriously Girlcore'd
  • A Leather adidas Slipper of Pure Quiet Luxury
  • adidas' Most Minimalist Sneaker as a Lowkey Stylish Ballet Flat
  • adidas’ Ballet Flat Is Quiet Luxury, the Three-Stripes Way
  • This adidas Stan Smith Is So Very Luxe, So Very Flat
What To Read Next
  • The Queen of Quiet Luxury Is Starting to Make Some Noise
  • The Oasis Reunion Wardrobe Is Finally Complete
  • adidas’ Birkenstock Clog Is as Delicate as It Is Delectable
  • Ja Morant’s Chaotic Nike Sneaker Is a Graffitied Statement of Intent
  • Nike's Retro Knitted Running Shoe Is Elderly Dapper
  • A Most Elegant Boat Shoe By None Other Than… Vans?
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now