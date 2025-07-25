Even adidas' Classic Stan Smith Has Gone Wales Bonner

adidas is taking its talents to the fairway. Specifically, the Stan Smith sneaker, initially designed for tennis, is getting a golf-centric upgrade.

The adidas Stan Smith Boa Golf is built on the base of the Stan Smith Golf shoe, which came out in 2021. adidas' Stan Smith Boa Golf sneaker features a BOA fit system, a wire lacing system that replaces traditional laces with a turn-knob mechanism.

This new lace mechanism is tucked neatly beneath the sneaker’s flipped-out tongue, which gives this Stan Smith shoe some heavy Wales Bonner Samba energy. Like a traditional Stan Smith sneaker, the Stan Smith Boa Golf reps the classic Stan Smith portrait logo on the flipped-out tongue.

And save for the classic green branding at the heel counter and tongue, the sneaker wears a clean white leather upper, which bolsters the minimalist charm of the classic shoe.

Much of the allure of the adidas Stan Smith comes from its plain and clean look, but this baked-in simplicity has never held the shoe back from getting experimental upgrades. CLOT is the biggest purveyor of this phenomenon, bringing sexy summer energy into the mix with the CLOT x adidas Stan Smith Espadrille and the beaded-up Stan Smith.

Compared to a lot of the Stan Smith remixes out there, though, the Stan Smith Boa Golf shoe, available soon on the adidas website, looks the most like the OG sneaker. You know, save for the stylishly flipped-out tongue. Which, for adidas, is pretty par for the course.

