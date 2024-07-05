adidas' Most Famous Tennis Shoe Is Back in the Best Way

All of a sudden, it feels like 2015 again, and the adidas Stan Smith sneakers are thriving. However, it's 2024 now, and the timeless adidas shoe is back and better than ever.

Okay, so the Stan Smith never left, per se. You can easily cop a pair on adidas' website right now for a smooth withdrawal of $100 from your bank account (plus taxes and shipping, of course).

The adidas court shoe is a Three-Stripes icon, known for its effortlessly stylish look and profound legacy in sneaker culture. Part of its history, the sneaker was a main character of the 2010s, from a slew of celeb co-signs to a coveted Raf Simons collab.

As with most crazes, the adidas Stan Smith fire fizzled out. Lately, however, the Stan Smith fever appears to be amping up again.

In addition to keeping the original stocked, adidas continues to roll out ample cool remakes and collaborations featuring its iconic tennis shoe.

As of July 1, Brain Dead took the Stan Smith for a spin and out came a malleable twist on the sneaker made of cow leather and fuzzy "grass" heels.

Elsewhere, we've witnessed the adidas sneaker go full dress shoe mode under Shinsuke Nakada's guidance and split right down the middle by Craig Green.

In-line offerings have been equally appealing, offering up premium buttery Decon versions and sophisticated renditions resembling Dr. Martens oxfords (it's called the Stan Smith Freizeit).

The adidas Stan Smith sneaker has evolved to cater to people's comfort-first needs and post-sneaker tastes. And with folks embracing footwear of the flat and slender variety, even the OG shoe is shining once more.

Given the ongoing sneaker trends, it's seemingly unlocked the core memory of the Stan Smith, inviting folk to relive the sneaker's 2010 glory but also partake in its daring upgrades.