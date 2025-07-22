Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Stella McCartney Turned adidas' Retro Runner Into a Sneaker Sports Car

Written by Riccardo Zazzini
adidas
1 / 3

Stella McCartney’s latest adidas sneaker looks like it could outrun everyone’s entire rotation. 

Dubbed the Sportswear 2000, this is an adidas sneaker that has all the sportscar attributes. Sleek curves? Check. Sculpted chassis? Check. Road-gripping sole with Formula 1 energy? Check.

McCartney’s latest adidas shoe design is aerodynamic in all the right ways, giving serious performance car vibes without ever leaving the streetwear lane. 

But beyond the flashy form, this shoe is sending a message of quiet rejection of the copy-paste remakes, lazy retros, and hype-chasing collabs flooding the market. In a landscape where most designer-sport partnerships stick to safe tweaks or logo swaps, McCartney’s design feels like a rare shot of originality.

This sneaker obviously isn’t Stella McCartney’s first lap with adidas, but it might be her most ambitious.

The Sportswear 2000 sneaker’s olive and cream upper, punctuated with teal accents, is a masterclass in balance: bold but wearable, sporty yet sculptural.

And the outsole is giving exactly that chunky, souped-up, midsole look like it was lifted off a concept car. It’s a silhouette that would’ve looked futuristic in 2002 and still feels futuristic today.

It’s also a clever push from adidas, who’ve been quietly letting its designer collabs, like AVAVAV or CLOT to name a few, push boundaries again. This sneaker feels like a response to an industry hungry for innovation beyond archival remakes and TikTok trend-bait.

Retailing now on adidas' site for $200, the Stella McCartney Sportswear 2000, besides all the racing metaphors and puns, is truly daring to move forward.

