AVAVAV Is Back From the “Dead” With Even Bigger adidas Shoes

Written by Morgan Smith in Sneakers

If we learned two things from AVAVAV's Fall/Winter 2025 presentation, it's that the brand ain't dead, and its adidas collaboration just got bigger.

At AVAVAV's FW25 show, "The Hole," the brand had models emerging from the ground wearing pale, "bloody" beauty looks and dramatic, sexy office wear. Think of AVAVAV FW25 as a zombie takeover if the undead slayed hard.

In addition to corpse drip, AVAVAV debuted first looks at its second adidas collab, which featured distressed sportswear, puffer vests, and more sculpted handbags. Oh, and some headbands and socks read, "Don't f*** with the three stripes."

AVAVAV's latest adidas collab also included a new take on the iconic Superstars. After giving the adidas classic "superfingers" last season, AVAVAV has now realized with the Superstars with slightly widened shell toes.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post.

AVAVAV also previewed these new bulbous adidas stompers called the Moonrubber Megaride, which looked like a cross between Camper's blob-soled Caramaba shoes and a classic meshy adidas running sneaker.

AVAVAV, led by creative director Beate Karlsson, is almost always going viral for its fashion week shows, and understandably so. The brand has had models purposely falling during a presentation, while tears became the star of AVAVAV SS24, speaking to Karlsson's fashion week anxiety.

When debuting its first adidas collab, which included formal-ish takes on the brand's signature tracksuits, AVAVAV took the collection to the literal track field.

For FW25, AVAVAV is back from the "dead" with new adidas shoes and gear.

