Stella McCartney's Low-Profile adidas Shoe Makes it Look Admirably Easy

Whereas Paul McCartney makes timeless music, his daughter Stella McCartney creates great adidas shoes (sustainable clothes and slow beauty products, too).

After designing killer clogs, Stella McCartney and adidas are back in the lab, having whipped up some easygoing low-top steppers called the Court Boost.

For the loyal aSMC fans, the latest Court Boost will bring back memories of the pair's Treino sneakers from a couple of years ago, as it shares a similar design aesthetic.

Both models feature overwhelmingly thick gum soles that spread beyond the underfoot and onto the heel.

adidas

Fanatics may also be thinking, "Didn't Stella do a Court Boost already?" Correct. The collaborative line previously released a Court Boost, equipped with a similarly thick sole but a tad more athletic in design.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post. Enable All Media Manage consent Privacy policy

The new Stella McCartney x adidas Court Boost embraces more of a classic court shoe look but with Stella's fashion touch. Specifically, the Court Boost sneaker welcomes a flatter base alongside a refined upper comprising fuzzy and matte textures.

Stella McCartney's adidas Court Boost is then finished with stylish colorblocking, offered in the rotation-essential colorways, black and white.

As we speak, the Stella McCartney x adidas Court Boost sneakers are now up for grabs on Neiman Marcus' website, along with other SMC stunners like the futuristic drawstring trainer.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Twitter post. Enable All Media Manage consent Privacy policy

Sheesh, aSMC is bringing that heat.