Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Double Tap to Zoom

These Butter-Soft Superstars Are So Luxe But Still Down to "Earth"

Written by Alek Rose in Sneakers
Adidas
1 / 6

The adidas Superstar might be one of the most culturally important sneakers of all time. With more history embedded in its shell toe than most sneakers could dream of, it has always been a pioneering force for sneaker style.

That’s why it’s so refreshing to see amazing new colorways like the adidas Originals Superstar II Earth Strata still hitting shelves.

Shop adidas

We’re always on the lookout for great neutral colorways, especially when they’re dressing classic silhouettes like the Superstar. The level of wearability just trumps any bold, new colorways every time. (Before this titular one, for instance, there was also a stealth-wealthy all-black one we could barely stop salivating over.)

Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now

This is the perfect embodiment of that. Fitted with a beautifully textured leather upper, the design spotlights the Earth Strata hue which is essentially a rich brown, made even better by the buttery leather.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post.

In combination with a black sole unit and black shell toe, the dark brown meshes naturally, resulting in a super understated finish that will slot effortlessly into almost any everyday wardrobe.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post.

Departing from the dark palette, the iconic serrated adidas stripes are delivered in clean white, drawing the eye to this sophisticated colorway that uses color and texture so expertly.

Retro details like the adidas Trefoil logo round out this homage to the Superstar’s timeless appeal.

Shop adidas Superstar
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now

Highsnobiety has affiliate marketing partnerships, which means we may receive a commission from your purchase. Want to shop the products our editors actually love? Visit HS Shopping for recs on all things fashion, footwear, and beauty.

Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
We Recommend
  • Like Beautiful Baskets For the Feet, These adidas Are Woven to Perfection
  • The Best Basketball Shoes of the 2025-26 Season
  • Mercedes-AMG's adidas Handball Spezial Went Full Tiffany & Co.
  • adidas Lux'd Up the Samba. Now, It's a Dapper Dress Shoe
What To Read Next
  • These Dressy Dad Sandals Are Convertible (EXCLUSIVE)
  • These Butter-Soft Superstars Are So Luxe But Still Down to "Earth"
  • Like Beautiful Baskets For the Feet, These adidas Are Woven to Perfection
  • Nike's Ultra-Luxe Habanero Skate Shoe Is Almost Too Spicy
  • Pirouette Away In Nike's Red-Hot & Romantically Ribbon-Tied Sneakerina
  • The Collina Strada Converse Is So Extreme It Barely Looks Like a Converse
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now