These Butter-Soft Superstars Are So Luxe But Still Down to "Earth"

The adidas Superstar might be one of the most culturally important sneakers of all time. With more history embedded in its shell toe than most sneakers could dream of, it has always been a pioneering force for sneaker style.

That’s why it’s so refreshing to see amazing new colorways like the adidas Originals Superstar II Earth Strata still hitting shelves.

We’re always on the lookout for great neutral colorways, especially when they’re dressing classic silhouettes like the Superstar. The level of wearability just trumps any bold, new colorways every time. (Before this titular one, for instance, there was also a stealth-wealthy all-black one we could barely stop salivating over.)

This is the perfect embodiment of that. Fitted with a beautifully textured leather upper, the design spotlights the Earth Strata hue which is essentially a rich brown, made even better by the buttery leather.

In combination with a black sole unit and black shell toe, the dark brown meshes naturally, resulting in a super understated finish that will slot effortlessly into almost any everyday wardrobe.

Departing from the dark palette, the iconic serrated adidas stripes are delivered in clean white, drawing the eye to this sophisticated colorway that uses color and texture so expertly.

Retro details like the adidas Trefoil logo round out this homage to the Superstar’s timeless appeal.

