Highsnobiety
A Charming (& Pink) adidas Classic, Sealed With a Kiss

Written by Morgan Smith in Sneakers

In the era of maximal accessorizing, adidas has given its Superstar a "charming" makeover.

The adidas Superstar II sneaker, essentially a slightly upgraded version of the original Superstar, receives a bold pink paint job, joined by shiny silver accents elsewhere.

As if the seriously pink Superstar wasn't already a looker, adidas then throws in a kissy charm near the collar. The sneaker features lip prints all over the see-through outsole, too.

What better way to show love to an icon?

The release date of the adidas Superstar 2 "Lucid Pink" sneakers is currently unknown. However, with official imagery already out, it's safe to say they'll be dropping soon on adidas' website.

First, it was fashion's it-bags. Then, the era of trinkets soon gave rise to a new wave of accessorized kicks.

Coach debuted sneaker charms on the runway, while Nike has dropped sneakers with their own icy chains, and even Air Force 1s dripped out in jewels.

adidas has also been a part of the craze. TikTokers spiced up the Samba phenomenon with their own DIY customizations. At the same time, the sportswear brand also introduced its own sneaker jewelry.

Sneakers deserve bling, too.

Morgan Smith
Style Writer Morgan Smith is a style writer at Highsnobiety based out of New York, known for covering sneakers, celebrity style, runway shows, & emerging brands.
