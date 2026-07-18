Nike’s Dark Air Max Is an Undercover Rugged Masterpiece

Nike's new blacked-out Air Max 95 may look like another normal blacked-out sneaker from afar. But when you're up close and personal with the latest sneaker, you'll notice it's wearing a secretly good workwear trousers.

The "Black/Light Charcoal" Air Max is another canvas-covered version like those "Cream Canvas" pairs we met earlier. However, the newest pairs feature darkened canvas stacks on the sidewalls, which gives the sneaker this quiet, rugged look.

The sportswear brand is quite familiar with all things rugged, between having its own dedicated outdoor line and working with workwear titans like Carhartt.

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Yes, Nike and Carhartt have dished out canvas sneakers (including Air Max 95s) and zip-up hoodies in the past. The streets even started buzzing with rumors of a new Dunk collaboration in 2024, but they turned out to be false. But the two minds did reconnect for a small co-branded clothing collection in 2025.

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The new black Air Max 95s aren't a Carhartt linkup, but it does restore that feeling slightly. Who knows? Maybe it'll inspire Carhartt and Nike to do another.

In the meantime, Nike's Air Max 95 Big Bubble "Black/Light Charcoal" sneaker is now up for grabs on JD Sport's international website for £175.00, which is around $235. It's not available to ship to the States. But hopefully, a wider release is on the horizon.

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