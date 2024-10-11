adidas' Eternal Superstar Turned Into a Dapper Leather Dress Shoe

A sneaker's evolution is a wild ride when you think about it. Take the adidas Superstar, for instance. The adidas model started on the basketball court and grew into this impactful fashion icon, exceeding its sporty beginnings.

So, what life stage is the adidas Superstar at now? The timeless adidas shoe is currently enjoying its sophisticated era.

adidas' Superstar is looking dapper again (more on this later), having embraced sleek leather uppers for its latest iteration.

To be specific, creamy, high-quality brown leather covers the Superstar from the inside out. The exterior, however, was buffed by hand to give the sneaker its tastefully aged look.

According to adidas, the new Superstar draws inspiration from work boots. However, this suave sneaker, now available on adidas' website, oozes fancy dress shoe vibes, in my opinion.

adidas' leather Superstars might even pass the dress code established at a fancy Michelin star restaurant. However, maybe don't test this theory on a reservation that took you months to book.

adidas sneakers, in general, have been looking quite snazzy lately, from Shinsuke Nakada turning the Stan Smith into luxe steppers to CLOT making the Superstar prep school-ready.

For the sneakerheads tired of turning in their sneakers for formal occasions, the current era of debonair adidas shoes may be the solution.