Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Highsnobiety
Double Tap to Zoom

adidas' Eternal Superstar Turned Into a Dapper Leather Dress Shoe

Written by Morgan Smith in Sneakers

A sneaker's evolution is a wild ride when you think about it. Take the adidas Superstar, for instance. The adidas model started on the basketball court and grew into this impactful fashion icon, exceeding its sporty beginnings.

So, what life stage is the adidas Superstar at now? The timeless adidas shoe is currently enjoying its sophisticated era.

Shop adidas Superstar 82

adidas' Superstar is looking dapper again (more on this later), having embraced sleek leather uppers for its latest iteration.

Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now

To be specific, creamy, high-quality brown leather covers the Superstar from the inside out. The exterior, however, was buffed by hand to give the sneaker its tastefully aged look.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post.

According to adidas, the new Superstar draws inspiration from work boots. However, this suave sneaker, now available on adidas' website, oozes fancy dress shoe vibes, in my opinion.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this YouTube video.
Subscribe to Highsnobiety on YouTube

adidas' leather Superstars might even pass the dress code established at a fancy Michelin star restaurant. However, maybe don't test this theory on a reservation that took you months to book.

adidas sneakers, in general, have been looking quite snazzy lately, from Shinsuke Nakada turning the Stan Smith into luxe steppers to CLOT making the Superstar prep school-ready.

Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now

For the sneakerheads tired of turning in their sneakers for formal occasions, the current era of debonair adidas shoes may be the solution.

SHOP ADIDAS SNEAKERS HERE

Shop All adidas
Samba OG W Cloud White/Legacy Teal/Wonder White
$130.00
Available in:
Several sizes
Adidas x Song For The MuteAdistar Cushion Core Black/Dark Brown/Earth Strata
$175.00
Available in:
41 1/34244 2/347 1/3
AdidasTaekwondo W Black/White/Gum
$120.00
Available in:
Several sizes
Morgan Smith
Style Writer Morgan Smith is a style writer at Highsnobiety based out of New York, known for covering sneakers, celebrity style, runway shows, & emerging brands.
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
We Recommend
  • adidas’ Spruced-Up Superstar Gets Extra Sophisticated
    • Sneakers
  • Superstar? Masha Popova's adidas Sneaker Is a Superstud (EXCLUSIVE)
    • Sneakers
  • adidas' Superstar Winter Boot Is a Puff-tastic Twofer Deal
    • Style
  • adidas’ Superstar Makes For a Great Chunky Basketball Shoe
    • Sneakers
  • adidas Sneakers Have Never Looked So Bubble-licious
    • Sneakers
What To Read Next
  • PlayStation... as a Streetwear Brand?
    • Style
  • At the CrossPath of Style and Performance with Vans
    • Sneakers
    • sponsored
  • Nike's Brand-New Rugged Boot Is Here to Beautify the Trails
    • Sneakers
  • adidas' Eternal Superstar Turned Into a Dapper Leather Dress Shoe
    • Sneakers
  • Fashion For Any Forecast—Cheers Burberry
    • Style
    • sponsored
  • adidas' Lace Sambas Are Too Delicate for the Streets
    • Sneakers
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now