A Delightful Washed Denim Treatment for an Iconic adidas Sneaker

The adidas Superstar itself isn't washed. But this latest denim version certainly is.

adidas has once again transformed its mega-classic Superstar into a stylish "jeaker." This time, instead of a raw denim look, the Superstar appears in washed denim.

The latest denim Superstars arrive in two nice faded green and black colorways, featuring subtle details. For instance, the signature Three Stripes? They're merely prints on the crisp upper.

The adidas shoe also features leather interiors, which makes for a pretty luxe pair of Superstars altogether.

adidas, alongside other sneaker brands, continues to push the "jeakers" agenda. The German sportwear brand, in particular, has reimagined its most classic models like the Samba and Superstar with denim materials. And it's got the denim clothes to match, too.

Now, it's time for "washed denim" Superstars.

They're now available on adidas Japan and atmos Tokyo's websites for ¥19,800 (roughly 134 in US dollars).

