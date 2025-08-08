Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Highsnobiety
Double Tap to Zoom

A Delightful Washed Denim Treatment for an Iconic adidas Sneaker

Written by Morgan Smith in Sneakers

The adidas Superstar itself isn't washed. But this latest denim version certainly is.

adidas has once again transformed its mega-classic Superstar into a stylish "jeaker." This time, instead of a raw denim look, the Superstar appears in washed denim.

Shop adidas Superstar

The latest denim Superstars arrive in two nice faded green and black colorways, featuring subtle details. For instance, the signature Three Stripes? They're merely prints on the crisp upper.

Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now

The adidas shoe also features leather interiors, which makes for a pretty luxe pair of Superstars altogether.

adidas
1 / 2

adidas, alongside other sneaker brands, continues to push the "jeakers" agenda. The German sportwear brand, in particular, has reimagined its most classic models like the Samba and Superstar with denim materials. And it's got the denim clothes to match, too.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post.

Now, it's time for "washed denim" Superstars.

They're now available on adidas Japan and atmos Tokyo's websites for ¥19,800 (roughly 134 in US dollars).

SHOP ADIDAS HERE

Shop All adidas
adidasJapan
$140.00
Available in:
Several sizes
adidasGhost Sprint W
$150.00
Available in:
Several sizes
adidasSamba JP
$140.00
Available in:
Several sizes
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now

Highsnobiety has affiliate marketing partnerships, which means we may receive a commission from your purchase. Want to shop the products our editors actually love? Visit the HS Style Guide for recs on all things fashion, footwear, and beauty

Morgan Smith
Style Writer Morgan Smith is a style writer at Highsnobiety based out of New York, known for covering sneakers, celebrity style, runway shows, & emerging brands.
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
We Recommend
  • The adidas Superstar Is Now a Skate Shoe — a Luxe One at That
  • adidas Denim-fied the Samba
  • The Most Classic adidas Shoe Dresses in Raw Denim 
  • A Slick adidas Superstar for Soccer's Superstar
  • The adidas Superstar Has Never Been Breezier (or Pinker)
What To Read Next
  • A Delightful Washed Denim Treatment for an Iconic adidas Sneaker
  • Converse Cooked up a Gloriously Thicc Mary Jane Stomper
  • A Rare Case of Truly Sophisticated Sportswear
  • The Secret to Great Nike Air Maxes? A Medley of Exquisite Textures
  • This Admirably Sharp Nike Icon Speaks Its Own Language
  • Swimwear According to Highsnobiety's Herbert Hofmann
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now