adidas' Prettiest Sneaker Is Also Its Pinkest

Only adidas could equip a martial arts sneaker with the pretty pizzazz of a ballet slipper.

Boxing sneakers aren't categorically delicate, but there is something about the pale pink colorway dripped over adidas' Taekwondo shoe for Japanese retailer BILLY’s that just screams elegance.

In addition to all the typical Taekwondo signatures like the shoe’s lace-free upper and curved toe design, the pretty-in-pink sneaker wears a navy blue Three Stripes.

Apropos of nothing, this pink and blue combo is quite the go-to for adidas shoes, as seen with sneakers like the Gazelle or the Samba. Then there was also that time Nike bit off of adidas' pink and blue nachos with a spring-y colorway of its Nike Field General 82 sneaker.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Twitter post. Enable All Media Manage consent Privacy policy

Everybody wants a taste, and now the Taekwondo shoe is finally getting its own version of the iconic color variant.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post. Enable All Media Manage consent Privacy policy

In addition to the pretty pink take, this exclusive Taekwondo shoe also comes in a creamy oatmeal-ish color that is equally delectable.

Come to think of it, adidas’ Taekwondo looks mad good in any neutral iteration, from the puffed-up, toffee-toned Taekwondo Mei to the mega-milky Stella McCartney Taekwondo that looks more sock than shoe.

The lineage of adidas' famously flat Taekwondo sneaker is as expansive as it is fascinating amd the martial arts sneaker has long since transcended the boxing ring, landing comfortably in the stylish sneaker stratosphere.

Now, this latest Taekwondo sneaker, available online June 19 for ¥15,400 (about $107), is another notch under the adidas’ black belt. Or gup, I should say.

Highsnobiety has affiliate marketing partnerships, which means we may receive a commission from your purchase.