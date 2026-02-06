adidas’ Slimmed-Out Sneaker Is Better as a Skillfully Strapped Mary Jane

The adidas Tokyo MJ is a Mary-Jane style version of the classic flat shoe, yes. But this isn't your normal Mary Jane sneaker.

Many of the cutesy sneaker hybrids, including adidas own Megaride Mary Jane, usually get that one strap across the foot, maybe two, if we're really lucky. But the Tokyo MJ is pretty much all straps.

It features a full-fledged elastic lace system that provides not only a flexible fit but also an extra-secure ride. Plus, it makes the shoe even easier to slip on.

Even the heel is strapped, with a leather "X" essentially marking the spot. And of course, the adidas model is naturally complete with leather stripes on the sidewall, nodding to a longtime (and trademarked) brand signature.

adidas preserves the Tokyo's slender archival look, dressing it in a retro-style white and red colorway and classic materials like creamy leather and smooth suede.

The Tokyo MJ sneaker is now available in the "Cream White" colorway on adidas' website for $90, alongside a black color option.

Whether laced or strapped up, the Tokyo sneaker really can do no wrong. It's just that good.

