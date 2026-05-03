Nike's Painfully Sleek Running Sneak Is Minimalism In Motion

Nike’s Air Superfly may have once flown under the radar, but its story is anything but ordinary. Having first been released in 2001, a time when the rulebook was tossed aside. It skipped the padding and extra panels, instead focusing on a stripped-down, second-skin fit that hadn’t yet seen the light of day.

The sneaker crowd didn’t know what to do with it then. Now? The landscape’s finally caught up.

For its comeback, Nike’s taken things even further, barely there laces, this time the Air Superfly is all about pure, fuss-free minimalism.

Perforated leather and suede accents keep it breathable and tactile, while the raw-edge collar and textured finishes nod to its track heritage. The low-profile silhouette and forefoot outsole pattern pay homage to spikes, but the attitude is all street.

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It shows in the colorway, too: a stark white sole paired with a no-nonsense black upper. The contrast is sharp, bringing just the right amount of edge to the shoe’s design roots. Minimal true and true, and finally ready for its moment.

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The Air Superfly in black is available for $74 on Nike's website.

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