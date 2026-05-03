Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Double Tap to Zoom

Nike's Painfully Sleek Running Sneak Is Minimalism In Motion

Written by Patrick Grady in Sneakers

Nike’s Air Superfly may have once flown under the radar, but its story is anything but ordinary. Having first been released in 2001, a time when the rulebook was tossed aside. It skipped the padding and extra panels, instead focusing on a stripped-down, second-skin fit that hadn’t yet seen the light of day.

The sneaker crowd didn’t know what to do with it then. Now? The landscape’s finally caught up.  

shop nike Air Superfly
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now

For its comeback, Nike’s taken things even further, barely there laces, this time the Air Superfly is all about pure, fuss-free minimalism.

Perforated leather and suede accents keep it breathable and tactile, while the raw-edge collar and textured finishes nod to its track heritage. The low-profile silhouette and forefoot outsole pattern pay homage to spikes, but the attitude is all street. 

NIKE
1 / 3

It shows in the colorway, too: a stark white sole paired with a no-nonsense black upper. The contrast is sharp, bringing just the right amount of edge to the shoe’s design roots. Minimal true and true, and finally ready for its moment.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post.
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now

The Air Superfly in black is available for $74 on Nike's website.

shop Nike

Highsnobiety has affiliate marketing partnerships, which means we may receive a commission from your purchase. Want to shop the products our editors actually love? Visit HS Shopping and subscribe to Shopper for recs on all things fashion, footwear, and beauty.

Patrick Grady
Shopping WriterPatrick reports on emerging trends and drops for Highsnobiety.
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
We Recommend
  • Nike's New Crisp Skate Shoe Is Too Clean for the Skate Park
  • A Pink Nike Air Max So Good, It Shines on Its Own
  • The World's Best Dad Shoe Is a Crispy-Clean Air Jordan
  • Nike’s Craziest Flyknit Sneaker Helps You Lock In
What To Read Next
  • From Nike to Salomon, Browse This Week’s Best Sneaker Releases
  • Nike's Oldest Sneaker Gets Better with Every Orbit
  • New Balance’s Berry-Flavored Dad Sneaker Is Freaky & Fruity
  • The Cartier Crash Hype Cycle is Immune to Crashouts
  • Stella McCartney's Crazy Stylish adidas Runner Is a Repeat Flexer
  • Nike's Very Colorful Jordan Sneaker Is Proudly Team Brazil
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now