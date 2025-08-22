Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
adidas’ Masterclass In Making Laces Obsolete

Written by Riccardo Zazzini in Sneakers
The adidas Urban Reverie is an ultra sleek sneaker silhouette with a one-strap closure that turns the casual design into a clean swipe-and-go. Coming in three soft tonal palettes (chalk, sand, cloud), you’ve got a shoe that’s practical with a child-like charm.

The recipe for this sneaker mixes a little plush suede with a cushioned cupsole for day-long comfort and a barely-there sole whose wavy pattern occasionally spills onto the upper.

adidas’ has no shortage of archive footwear models with an ultra-slim shape. There’s the ubiquitous Samba OG, for instance, or the featherweight Tokyo retro runner.

The Urban Reverie lands squarely in that land of slender silhouettes, though it’s a rare example of a new adidas sneaker utilizing velcro straps.

Normally only found on children’s shoes, before they graduate to laces, this adidas is one of a few adult shoes that reinterprets velcro for its stylish pros

Slide in, press down, done. The adidas Urban Reverie, available later this year on adidas' website, is velcro for grown-ups.

Riccardo Zazzini
WriterRiccardo Zazzini is a writer with experience in the fields of fashion, music, basketball and the creative and cultural sector.
