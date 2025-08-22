adidas’ Masterclass In Making Laces Obsolete
The adidas Urban Reverie is an ultra sleek sneaker silhouette with a one-strap closure that turns the casual design into a clean swipe-and-go. Coming in three soft tonal palettes (chalk, sand, cloud), you’ve got a shoe that’s practical with a child-like charm.
The recipe for this sneaker mixes a little plush suede with a cushioned cupsole for day-long comfort and a barely-there sole whose wavy pattern occasionally spills onto the upper.
adidas’ has no shortage of archive footwear models with an ultra-slim shape. There’s the ubiquitous Samba OG, for instance, or the featherweight Tokyo retro runner.
The Urban Reverie lands squarely in that land of slender silhouettes, though it’s a rare example of a new adidas sneaker utilizing velcro straps.
Normally only found on children’s shoes, before they graduate to laces, this adidas is one of a few adult shoes that reinterprets velcro for its stylish pros.
Slide in, press down, done. The adidas Urban Reverie, available later this year on adidas' website, is velcro for grown-ups.
