adidas’ Masterclass In Making Laces Obsolete

The adidas Urban Reverie is an ultra sleek sneaker silhouette with a one-strap closure that turns the casual design into a clean swipe-and-go. Coming in three soft tonal palettes (chalk, sand, cloud), you’ve got a shoe that’s practical with a child-like charm.

The recipe for this sneaker mixes a little plush suede with a cushioned cupsole for day-long comfort and a barely-there sole whose wavy pattern occasionally spills onto the upper.

adidas’ has no shortage of archive footwear models with an ultra-slim shape. There’s the ubiquitous Samba OG, for instance, or the featherweight Tokyo retro runner.

The Urban Reverie lands squarely in that land of slender silhouettes, though it’s a rare example of a new adidas sneaker utilizing velcro straps.

Normally only found on children’s shoes, before they graduate to laces, this adidas is one of a few adult shoes that reinterprets velcro for its stylish pros.

Slide in, press down, done. The adidas Urban Reverie, available later this year on adidas' website, is velcro for grown-ups.

