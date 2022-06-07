Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
SNS x adidas Originals GT "Tokyo?" Blokecore Grail, Lad

Written by Sam Cole
SNS / Keisuke Baba
Since conception, SNS (Sneakersnstuff) has been at the forefront of Europe's sneaker game, bringing top-tier collaborations, in-house collections, and a deep love of all things sneakers and...stuff to its devoted community. Over the years, it's built an impressive line-up of styles alongside brands like New Balance and, in particular, adidas Originals, who is once again center stage for the launch of the GT "Tokyo."

If you've taken a dive on TikTok recently, I'd assume you've come across a trend known as Blokecore. As a Brit, the name alone is enough to send you into a spin, and on further investigation, I think it's safe to call the trend UK cosplay – as in, our friends in the States dressing up as the typical pub-to-stadium footy lad.

There are two core pieces needed to undergo the Bloke transformation. Your favorite football (soccer) jersey and a classic pair of adidas kicks – a Samba, for example.

If you're looking to set your lay-off a little differently without tarnishing the integrity of the look, SNS's latest addition to its growing adidas Originals arsenal couldn't be more perfect.

The GT "Tokyo" is an elite Blokecore grail, thanks to its characteristically low profile, kick about-ready construction, and beautifully paired suede and leather. At its heart, this is a return of the original 1980 "Stockholm GT," showcasing SNS's love for its home, as well as Tokyo.

Although I've never personally been keen on Sambas and the like, the rich purple coloring of this pair can't be overlooked. Throw them on with the new 22-23 season Arsenal third kit, and you're laughing (not at our team, mind!).

