adidas’ Flattest Post-Samba Sneaker Is So Normal Yet So Abnormal

And so another sporty, old-school adidas sneaker enters the chat. But this one's a little different from the rest, a little weirder even.

The adidas Volley Plimsole shoe is the good kind of weird, though, bringing business on the top floor and a party in the basement.

It's business as usual for the uppers, wrapped in normal smooth suede, complemented by crisp leather details elsewhere.

Although its name suggests it was a volleyball shoe in its past life, the indoor model has a bit of soccer-ish charm. Specifically, the rippled toe box is slightly reminiscent of the quilting on classic soccer shoes, just a lot less puffed-up.

adidas has released certain Samba and Handball Spezial sneakers with this quilted look, reaching back to their soccer origins. The adidas Taekwondo, fashion's current favorite shoe, also features puffer details as a way of preserving its martial arts heritage.

The Volley Plimsole's toe box is cool and all. But we haven't even gotten to the weird part yet.

The freakiness comes to life on the Volley Plimsole's soles, which feature a squiggly patterned rubber outsole that likely provides some serious grip.

Honestly, the adidas sneaker immediately evoked memories of Salehe Bembury's Crocs Juniper sneakers, also designed with these wildly wavy, chunky soles. adidas' Volley Plimsole sneakers, however, mastered the art of crazy soles on a more lowkey scale, like almost to the ground.

adidas' Volley Plimsole is like a Samba with just a bit more oomph, making it a solid addition to the post-Samba conversation. For those interested, the model is scheduled to drop on June 1 at SVD and Foot District in two colorways, black and rusty red.

