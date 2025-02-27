adidas’ Post-Samba Sneaker Became a Stitched-up Textural Beauty

adidas is diving into its archives once again, revamping the Handball Spezial sneaker with a fresh yet familiar twist. adidas Originals’ Handball Spezial in “Quilting/Core Black” reworks the 1979 training classic with a wild textured upper that otherwise keeps everything that makes the original Handball Spezial shoe so great.

At first glance, adidas’ Handball Spezial “Quilting/Core Black” sneaker appears to keep its famously slim Samba-style build understated, until you catch the intricate detailing on the toe.

The adidas shoe’s new quilted stitching adds a touch of texture, subtly shifting the silhouette from pure sport to something more intentionally stylish, adding subtle details to an otherwise minimal silhouette.

Similar to adidas’ many new Samba colorways, the Handball Spezial’s vintage DNA remains intact here, made especially obvious by the off-white leather 3-Stripes slicing through the lateral and medial panels.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Tiktok. Enable All Media Manage consent Privacy policy

Metallic silver Spezial branding stamped on the lateral side specifies that this shoe is not a Samba.

The Handball Spezial has steadily gained momentum over the past year, emerging as a compelling alternative to the ubiquitous Samba. While the Samba’s dominance remains undeniable, with the shoe spotted everywhere from fashion shows to A-lister wardrobes, the Handball Spezial has been making its own mark.

This latest textural revamp only adds to its appeal, reinforcing the Handball Spezial’s growing role in the ongoing slim-profile sneaker conversation.

Going off of adidas Spezial previous spring releases, you can expect these sneakers to drop around March 2025 for $110 on adidas' website.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Tiktok. Enable All Media Manage consent Privacy policy

The “Quilted” adidas Handball Spezial is a perfect example of adidas’ ability to continue quietly updating its classic shoes in ways that’re fresh but still totally wearable.