adidas' Insanely Chunk-ful Runner Sneaker Gets Mule-fied

Remember adidas' Balenciaga-flavored dad shoes? Well, they're mules now.

Meet the adidas XLG Runner mule. Don't forget the mule part because it's an important distinction for the newest model.

adidas' chunked-up mule is basically a slip-on version of the adidas XLG Runner sneaker, the label's runner-style "dad shoe," which looks like it came straight from Balenciaga's collection (IMO, the Deluxe version gives off major 3XL sneaker vibes). But it's all Three Stripes.

In mule format, the adidas XLG Runner ditches its laces, heels, and even Three Stripes, resulting in a less busy design with more subtle adidas branding. Don't get me wrong — this thing is still techy, offering plenty of comfortable, breathable materials throughout its build.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post. Enable All Media Manage consent Privacy policy

The adidas XLG Runner even saves the best part of the sneaker: it's super beefed-up and probably seriously cushioned soles.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post. Enable All Media Manage consent Privacy policy

adidas continues to get serious about its slip-on shoes, pulling out big stops with its recent efforts. The brand has revived its luxe, Italian-made Adiclog from the '90s. At the same time, it's introducing all-new foam steppers like the IIInfinity mule. In the case of the adidas XLG Runner, this adidas slide-in shoe takes the crown for the most chunk-tastic of them all so far.

In the mood for beefy sneaker-mules? You can catch the adidas XLG Runner mule at adidas sometime during the summer season.