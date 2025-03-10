Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Highsnobiety
Double Tap to Zoom

adidas' Insanely Chunk-ful Runner Sneaker Gets Mule-fied

Written by Morgan Smith in Sneakers

Remember adidas' Balenciaga-flavored dad shoes? Well, they're mules now.

Meet the adidas XLG Runner mule. Don't forget the mule part because it's an important distinction for the newest model.

Shop adidas

adidas' chunked-up mule is basically a slip-on version of the adidas XLG Runner sneaker, the label's runner-style "dad shoe," which looks like it came straight from Balenciaga's collection (IMO, the Deluxe version gives off major 3XL sneaker vibes). But it's all Three Stripes.

Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now

In mule format, the adidas XLG Runner ditches its laces, heels, and even Three Stripes, resulting in a less busy design with more subtle adidas branding. Don't get me wrong — this thing is still techy, offering plenty of comfortable, breathable materials throughout its build.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post.

The adidas XLG Runner even saves the best part of the sneaker: it's super beefed-up and probably seriously cushioned soles.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post.

adidas continues to get serious about its slip-on shoes, pulling out big stops with its recent efforts. The brand has revived its luxe, Italian-made Adiclog from the '90s. At the same time, it's introducing all-new foam steppers like the IIInfinity mule. In the case of the adidas XLG Runner, this adidas slide-in shoe takes the crown for the most chunk-tastic of them all so far.

Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now

In the mood for beefy sneaker-mules? You can catch the adidas XLG Runner mule at adidas sometime during the summer season.

SHOP ADIDAS HERE

Shop All adidas
adidasTrack Top
$85.00
Available in:
XSSM
Multiple colors
adidasRasant Mid
$155.00
Available in:
3838 2/339 1/340 2/344 2/347 1/3
adidasV-Neck Crop Polo Shirt
$45.00
Available in:
XSSMLXL
Morgan Smith
Style Writer Morgan Smith is a style writer at Highsnobiety based out of New York, known for covering sneakers, celebrity style, runway shows, & emerging brands.
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
We Recommend
  • adidas Sambas Go Elegantly Chunky With a ‘90s Skate-Ish Makeover
    • Sneakers
  • adidas' Finest & Flattest Running Shoe, Beautified By Song for the Mute
    • Sneakers
  • adidas' Reborn Basketball Shoe Gets the Suave Update It Deserves
    • Sneakers
  • Ronnie Fieg Brings Home New Chunk-ful Clarks x adidas Shoes for Kithmas
    • Sneakers
  • Song for the Mute Made Secretly Excellent adidas Dad Shoes
    • Sneakers
What To Read Next
  • Nike’s Newest Air Max Hybrid Sneaker Is Also Its Slickest
    • Sneakers
  • Gucci's Weirdo $1,100 Sock-Slipper Sneaker Shouldn't Be This Excellent
    • Sneakers
  • Forget Getting Rid of Bags: The Row Got Rid of Shoes
    • Style
  • The OG Ultra-Thick Harajuku Sneaker Quietly Bulges Back
    • Sneakers
  • Nike's Clean "Tiffany" Air Maxes Are the Perfect Balance of Techy & Luxe
    • Sneakers
  • adidas' Insanely Chunk-ful Runner Sneaker Gets Mule-fied
    • Sneakers
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now