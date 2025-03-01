adidas' Italian-Crafted "Birks" Are Pure Quiet Luxury

adidas is getting serious about its slip-on shoe game. The brand already has several slide-in models to its name, like the Adilette clogs and those Stan Smith platform mules. But of them all, adidas' new Adiclog might be the most luxurious.

The adidas Adiclog recently launched as the brand's newest clog featuring an Italian-made construction. The slip-on shoe gets a full premium suede takeover, with the creamy material making up the uppers and interiors of the shoes (cushy-looking footbed, too).

adidas has even prepared the Adiclog in classic neutral colorways, black and brown. The black is especially nice, going "quiet luxury" with stealth-like coloring atop high-quality textures.

adidas' Adiclog reminds me of a premium Birkenstock but with Three Stripes, molded with a similar approachable shape and design. But what makes this Adiclog truly an adidas piece — besides the brand stamps throughout — is its sporty spirit. The rubber outsole alone is very performance-style, speaking directly to the brand's athletic origins.

Right now, the Adiclog is available on adidas' website in both the black and brown colorways for $100 (about $60 less than Birkenstock's Boston).

With comfy slide-in shoes still holding strong on the market, it's not surprising that adidas' Adiclog is nearly gone. Much like its denim (and many of its new clothes), I guess adidas "Birks" is something fans didn't know they needed until it was here.