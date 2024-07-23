adidas’ Chunky Basketball Mule Just Got More Futuristic

In its quest to create the best basketball shoes on the market, adidas' IIInfinity series has produced some futuristic sneaker designs.

Innovative sneaker models such as the Crazy IIInfinity and Mad IIInfinity, look like the type of shoes you’d expect to be laced up in a sci-fi movie and its off-court models are similarly inventive.

The adidas adiFOM IIInfinity mule was introduced to the adidas’ IIInfinity series at the beginning of this month. A chunky, foam mule made with the same forward-thinking design language as the rest of the adidas’ IIInfinity series.

The post-game recovery slip-on was initially launched in black, beige, and light purple colorways, all of which are tasteful and easy to match. However, an upcoming addition to the series sees the shoe really lean into its sci-fi aesthetic.

Releasing on July 24 via the adidas website and select retailers (priced at a reasonable $50), the adidas adiFOM IIInfinity mule is arriving with an all-silver makeover. If you were tasked with making a sneaker look like a spaceship, this mule would be a valid entry.

As the foam mule market continues to boom, adidas’ has been transforming its classic sneakers such as the Stan Smith and Superstar models into squishy slip-ons. Now, adidas’ excellent basketball line is getting in on the action.