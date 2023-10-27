Balenciaga’s Spiked 3XL Ski Shoe Is For Snow-Loving Goths

I’ll admit I have never touched a ski slope in my life, nor do I think I’ll do so anytime soon. That being said, Balenciaga’s debut skiwear collection might just be the perfect gateway to a new hobby — or at least looking like I picked it up.

Louis Vuitton and FENDI recently dropped their ski collections, and Balenciaga wants to represent the goths in snowsports. Its new collection is very comprehensive and each piece is offered in grey, black, and a vibrant red. Baggy ski parkas and matching cargos are sick enough to be worn outside of the ski resort. There are also thermal basics, ponchos, ski shirts, and jeans.

Wait, jeans?

I have no clue if jeans meet ski slope regulations or not but they exist and Balenciaga made them. Its slouchy Japanese ring-spun denim is given the same water-repellent treatment as most of the ski collection’s pieces and has a thermal lining to keep you warm. Might be a sound purchase for this upcoming New York winter.

1 / 24 Balenciaga

Remember when I said Balenciaga wanted to rep the snowsport-loving goths? Feast your eyes on the 3XL Ski Sneaker.

1 / 3 Balenciaga

The chunky fleece-lined sneaker comes in white, black, and yellow with a worn-in look and a removable traction chain. Sadly, the spikes at the bottom of the shoes aren’t ideal for walking to Trader Joe’s (and you’ll definitely mess up the floor), but the good news is it’s just a slightly modified version of the readily available 3XL sneaker. I just hope Balenciaga makes a removable chain for the non-snow versions.

Those looking to snag a pair of the 3XL Ski Sneaker among other necessities for the slopes can do so on November 15 via Balenciaga’s website. I also really like the brand’s new Alaska boot. It’s almost as comically large as MSCHF’s Big Red Boots and comes in high, low, and even furry options. If you really want to cover all your bases, Balenciaga even offers ski socks for $195, though that only gets you one pair and it's not made clear if they're durable.

1 / 4 Balenciaga

For withstanding the elements, Balenciaga knocked it out of the (ski) park with a thoughtful collection that can even appeal to people who want extra warmth. And one good thing about sporting Balenciaga’s ski collection even as a non-skier? Unlike bands, no one will ask you to name three ski slopes.