The New Aimé Leon Dore NB550s Are at the Top of Our Wish List

Brand: Aimé Leon Dore x New Balance

Model: 550

Release Date: April 16

Price: $130

Buy: Aimé Leon Dore and possibly select retailers TBC

What We’re Saying: Late last month, Teddy Santis blessed us all with a preview of Spring 2021’s Aimé Leon Dore x New Balance 550, which will mark the next chapter in the two brands’ ongoing, and highly-successful partnership. Now as we are nearing a release for the latest crop of 550s, ALD has shared an official look at the initial spring colorway plus another, both set to be released on April 16.

Aimé Leon Dore assisted New Balance in the re-release of the 550, a late ’80s basketball silhouette that had laid dormant since its initial release, last year with a collection of vintage colorways. The sneaker was a huge hit, with New Balance bringing a number of tonal and vintage-inspired colorways to market as general releases in the following months.

This year, Aimé Leon Dore and New Balance have at least two more colorways coming. The pair Santis initially shared on Instagram features a white leather upper with hits of dark, forest green on the ankle collar, tongue, and heel. Cream accents are also seen on the cracked-leather “N” logo, as well as the tongue. The midsole is treated with a pre-aged look and features hits of the same deep green.

The second iteration — more recently revealed by Aimé Leon Dore — utilizes the same white leather base, which is then complemented by pops of deep red and navy blue.

News of the spring Aimé Leon Dore x New Balance 550 colorways comes as Santis was recently named the Creative Director of New Balance MADE in USA.

