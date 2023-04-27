Sign up to never miss a drop
What's On The ALD Menu? More NB Collabs, Of Course

in SneakersWords By Tayler Willson
Just when you thought the Aimé Leon Dore New Balance 550 train had taken a backseat for other more streamline silhouettes, the New York label drops its latest World’s Borough lookbook and, shock horror, there they are.

In fact, as well as a new brown and white pair of 550s there looks to be a host of new 650 silhouettes too, the taller sibling of the aforementioned. The recently-revealed 1906 also makes an appearance in its pleasingly autumnal green and cream, as does the sporty 860v2 which dropped earlier this month.

Strolling through the lookbook, eagle-eyed onlookers might also have noticed a crisp white pair of deckers which could indicate a follow-up of ALD’s super-successful Timberland collab of 2021.

Away from the collabs, ALD also looks to be continuing its original footwear roll-out with the Papia Boot and Taberna Loafer rounding out the selection.

When it comes to apparel, you’re never in short supply when it comes to ALD. Soccer jerseys, linen basketball shorts, and patterned silk shirts, are met with nylon tracksuits and various knitwear silhouettes, as well a wide range of collaborative New Era painter caps.

As we’ve become accustomed to with ALD’s ongoing World’s Borough lookbooks, these looks are featured on a list of talent that showcases the individuals that make up the ALD community, including designers, brand owners, musicians, artists, athletes, and New York natives.

While the collection itself is expected to drop on April 28, 2023 both in-store and online, we’ll likely have to wait a little longer when it comes to specific footwear drops. That being said, most of us have been waiting a few years now to get ahold of some ALD x NB 550s, so what’s a few more weeks?

