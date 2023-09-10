Sign up to never miss a drop
The Air Jordan 4 “Bred” Is Next-Up to Be Reimagined

in SneakersWords By Highsnobiety

Hold on to your laces, sneakerheads. It appears the Jordan Brand series might be reviving the Air Jordan 4 "Bred" sneakers as part of its Reimagined line of revived classic sneakers.

According to sneaker leak account @zsneakerheadz, the Air Jordan 4 "Bred" is indeed expected to return as part of the ongoing "Reimagined" series, which recently brought back other iconic Jordan shoes, like the Chicago 1s and the White Cement 3s.

There aren't any official images of the Air Jordan 4 "Bred" Reimagined yet but leaked photos confirm that the shoe will come with a leather upper versus its original nubuck build.

It's also safe to assume the Bred AJ4s will maintain the Reimagined line's aged aesthetic with details like deliberate cracking and intentionally-yellowed soles (hopefully, sans the mold).

Sneakerheads are mixed on the update, though, at least going off of the Instagram comments. Reactions range from the typical "Must cop" and flame emoji comments to "Trash!" as sneakerheads typically often say to change.

And one can only hope that the AJ4s will arrive with the OG "Nike Air" detailing on the heel, as seen on the initial 1989 and 2019 pairs.

Apparently, we won't see the Air Jordan 4 "Bred" Reimagined till March 2024. So, we'e got a little ways till these (potentially) hit the SNKRS app.

Though the Air Jordan 4 looks great in "Bred," it obviously isn't the most famous shoe to wear the iconic (and somewhat infamous) black and red colorway. Michael Jordan's own Air Jordan 1, initially banned by the NBA for dress code violation, popularized the Bred makeup and birthed its other nickname: "Banned."

At the same time, it's really all up in the air. In early 2023, the Air Jordan 3 "White Cement" Reimagined said "Surprise!" and randomly dropped on Nike's SNKRS app.

So, even though the AJ4 "Bred" Reimagined is supposed to drop after Jordan Brand's Holiday 2023 collection releases in late 2023, who knows? We could be seeing a shock-drop at any moment.

This article was published on March 3, 2023 and updated on Stepmber 10.

Highsnobiety aims to provide our readers with the latest updates in the sneaker world. However, we cannot verify the reliability of any unauthorized leaks or rumors unless this information is provided directly by the brands themselves.

