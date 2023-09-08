Seasons Greetings from Jordan's Holiday 2023 Retros

'Tis the season for new Jordans. Even with the Fall 2023 collection still rolling out, the Jordan Brand is already in the holiday mood.

On September 7, the Jordan Brand pulled back the curtain and revealed its Holiday 2023 retro lineup. And let's just say: it will truly be the most wonderful time of year for sneakerheads.

During the preview, we caught looks at forthcoming Jordan retro releases, including some Jordan 1s, much-anticipated AJ4s, a couple of 11s, and lots of comebacks. But I'll just let you have a look for yourselves below.

Air Jordan 1 High "Mauve"

First up, we have the Air Jordan 1 High "Mauve," with the purple-ish hue joining white for some perfectly-simple colorblocking on the Jordan silhouette.

In need of some mauve-lous Jordans? Expect the pairs sometime around October at Nike.

Air Jordan 1 High Retro OG "Satin Bred"

There have been many satin-ized Jordan 1 colorways over the years, from the "Black Toe" to the "Shattered Backboards." Now, it's the Bred's turn again, with the classic scheme brought back in silky fashion for 2023.

Following several leaks and even official imagery, the Jordan Brand finally confirms the Satin Bred 1s for a Holiday 2023 release. Mark your calendars, as the luxurious-looking AJ1s are expected in October.

Move over Red October. It's time for (Satin) Bred October.

Air Jordan 1 "Royal Reimagined"

It seemed like yesterday when word of the Royal Reimagined 1s hit our ears. Now, the shoes' release is upon us. It's wild how time flies.

As rumored, the Air Jordan 1 "Royal Reimagined" sees the OG Royal colorway materialized with a smooth suede versus its traditional leather

The 2023 Air Jordan 1 "Royal" is latest to come from the Reimagined machine, alongside the Chicago 1s, Cement 3s, and the upcoming Bred 4s.

Air Jordan 3 Retro "Fear"

The Air Jordan 3 "Fear" is yet another revival, initially part of a pack alongside an Air Jordan 4 and Air Jordan 5. But it looks like the 3s only made the cut for a comeback, which is better than nothing.

The Fear 3s returns in mostly classic glory, boasting its dark palette with bright branding and a visible Air Unit. Michael Jordan's original "I'm scared of what I won't become" quote is absent from the insole, though, replaced by another bold-colored Jumpman.

As for the 2023 Fear 3s' release, they're reportedly coming in November.

Air Jordan 3 Retro "Off Noir"

The Air Jordan 3 gets a taste of "Oreo" for the holidays, with the classic black and white scheme — previously worn by the Air Jordan 4 and Air Jordan 5 — taking over a suede upper.

It's kind of giving off Anna Wintour AJ3 vibes, too. Nonetheless, expect "Off Noir" cookies in time for Santa's arrival.

Air Jordan 4 SE Craft "Olive"

High on sneakerheads' wishlists is the Air Jordan 4 SE Craft "Olive," presenting an Undefeated-level spin with dark green shades and black. Unlike the Undefeated pairs, these non-collaborative Olive 4s hone in on cream for some gentle contrast, making it even more winter-season-worthy.

Air Jordan 5 SE "Navy"

The Air Jordan 5 SE "Navy" makes for a calm close for the Jordan 5's semi-buzzy year, which included the return of the Burgundy 5s and pending A Ma Maniére collab.

Air Jordan 6 "Aqua"

Say hello to the Aquas again. No, not the Jordan 8s. But Jordan has brought back the traditional scheme on the Air Jordan 6 for the upcoming season.

Complete with the classic black suede upper, the Aqua 6s get that familiar colorful sole, now reduced to simple colorblocking instead of a design like the AJ8. Still, it's a beauty.

Air Jordan 11 Retro "Neapolitan"

Another drop fans seem to be looking forward to is the Air Jordan 11 "Neapolitan." This women's exclusive serves up a sweet mix of brownish black, white, and pink on patent and classic leather, nodding to the flavors of Neapolitan ice cream.

Air Jordan 11 "Gratitude"

Rumors swirled at the top of the year regarding the return of the DMP 11s. And now the timeless pairs are back (well, sort of).

For starters, Jordan is calling them the Gratitude 11s. Secondly, the build is slightly different, with white leather subbing in for the mesh. Not to mention, the shoe now boasts vintage details, including a deliberately yellowed sole. Even still, the spirit of classic DMP remains.

Air Jordan 12 "Cherry"

It's been over a decade since we last saw the Cherry 12s. So, what better way to close a sneakerhead's year than with the classic red and white colorway on quilted and textured leather? Talk about the cherry on top of 2023.

Air Jordan Retro 13 "Wheat"

The Wheat 13s are back, baby. A much-anticipated drop, the pairs are brought back in near OG condition, with white punctured leather topped with golden-ish suede.

Keep your eyes out. Air Jordan 14 "Wheat" reportedly drops sometime in December 2023.