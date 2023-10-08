The Air Jordan 4 Sets Sail & Strikes Gold

The Air Jordan 4 is setting sail again, without Off-White™ this go-around. And from the looks, the silhouette struck gold, literally.

Alleged first looks at the shoe present a clean, tonal off-white look, finished with gilded eyelets. And that's about it — plain and simple with just a hint of gold.

If the 2020 Metallic Pack — four, well, Jordan 4s featuring similar metallic details — were to return, the 2024 Sail Jordan 4s would be a perfect addition. Call them the Metallic Gold 4s even.

The rest of the Sail Jordan 4s consists of a smooth leather upper and rubber sole (complete with the traditional Air unit), all dressed in the classic Sail hue, of course.

Black was also rumored to join the summer-worthy palette. On the insoles, perhaps? Then again, these aren't official looks. So, who knows?

Summer '23 kicked off rumors of a new Sail Jordan 4, a follow-up to the crazy successful and extra creamy Off-White™ pairs (they even restocked...and sold out in the same breath).

Like the Off-White™ pairs, the Sail Jordan 4s keep the ladies in mind, reportedly arriving in women's sizing (hopefully extended).

Rumored to release on March 14, 2024, the Air Jordan 4 "Sail" is expected to dock on Nike's SNKRS app and at select retailers. We'll also likely catch better looks ahead of its release, potentially amongst the Jordan Brand's Spring 2024 lineup.

2024 is already looking like a good year for Jordan 4 lovers. Bred Reimagined? Military Blues? Now, fresh Sail 4s? The new year will be even better if fans actually score a W on these upcoming pairs.