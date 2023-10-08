Sign up to never miss a drop
Highsnobiety

The Air Jordan 4 Sets Sail & Strikes Gold

in SneakersWords By Morgan Smith

The Air Jordan 4 is setting sail again, without Off-White™ this go-around. And from the looks, the silhouette struck gold, literally.

Alleged first looks at the shoe present a clean, tonal off-white look, finished with gilded eyelets. And that's about it — plain and simple with just a hint of gold.

If the 2020 Metallic Pack — four, well, Jordan 4s featuring similar metallic details — were to return, the 2024 Sail Jordan 4s would be a perfect addition. Call them the Metallic Gold 4s even.

The rest of the Sail Jordan 4s consists of a smooth leather upper and rubber sole (complete with the traditional Air unit), all dressed in the classic Sail hue, of course.

Black was also rumored to join the summer-worthy palette. On the insoles, perhaps? Then again, these aren't official looks. So, who knows?

Summer '23 kicked off rumors of a new Sail Jordan 4, a follow-up to the crazy successful and extra creamy Off-White™ pairs (they even restocked...and sold out in the same breath).

Like the Off-White™ pairs, the Sail Jordan 4s keep the ladies in mind, reportedly arriving in women's sizing (hopefully extended).

Rumored to release on March 14, 2024, the Air Jordan 4 "Sail" is expected to dock on Nike's SNKRS app and at select retailers. We'll also likely catch better looks ahead of its release, potentially amongst the Jordan Brand's Spring 2024 lineup.

2024 is already looking like a good year for Jordan 4 lovers. Bred Reimagined? Military Blues? Now, fresh Sail 4s? The new year will be even better if fans actually score a W on these upcoming pairs.

Shop our favorite products

Image on Highsnobiety
XT-6 GTX
Salomon
$215
Image on Highsnobiety
Nylon Taffeta Hiker 2 Way
and wander
$350
Image on Highsnobiety
Diamonds Cum Jacket
Carne Bollente
$200
We Recommend
  • travis scott air jordan 1 low golf
    Travis Scott's Air Jordan 1 Low Is Ready for the Course
    • Sneakers
  • bred 4 reimagined
    The Air Jordan 4 “Bred” Is Next-Up to Be Reimagined
    • Sneakers
  • Image on Highsnobiety
    Union LA's 2023 Air Jordan 1s Are Unbe-Weave-Able
    • Sneakers
  • Image on Highsnobiety
    Feast Your Eyes on the Air Jordan Summer 2023 Line-Up
    • Sneakers
  • jordan 4 thunder
    Secure a Pair of Nike Air Jordan 4 Thunder Early Here
    • Sneakers
    • sponsored
  • Image on Highsnobiety
What To Read Next
  • air jordan 4 sail 2024
    The Air Jordan 4 Sets Sail & Strikes Gold
    • Sneakers
  • junya watanabe man oakley collab
    Junya Watanabe x Oakley? Yep, In the Flesh
    • Sneakers
  • stefon diggs game day outfit
    Stefon Diggs Masters the Art of Football Sunday Best
    • Style
  • Image on Highsnobiety
    EXCLUSIVE: Jaden Smith's 2023 New Balance Collab Does the 550 One Better
    • Sneakers
  • nike big swoosh faux fur jackets 2024
    Big Swoosh Season Just Got Fluffed & Puffed Up
    • Style
  • air jordan 1 black white 2024
    There's Another Black & White Jordan 1 Coming (& It Ain't '85s)
    • Sneakers
Discover & Shop what's next with our brand new App
*If you submitted your e-mail address and placed an order, we may use your e-mail address to inform you regularly about similar products without prior explicit consent. You can object to the use of your e-mail address for this purpose at any time without incurring any costs other than the transmission costs according to the basic tariffs. Each newsletter contains an unsubscribe link. Alternatively, you can object to receiving the newsletter at any time by sending an e-mail to info@highsnobiety.com

Web Accessibility Statement

Titelmedia (Highsnobiety), is committed to facilitating and improving the accessibility and usability of its Website, www.highsnobiety.com. Titelmedia strives to ensure that its Website services and content are accessible to persons with disabilities including users of screen reader technology. To accomplish this, Titelmedia has engaged UsableNet Inc, a leading web accessibility consultant to help test, remediate and maintain our Website in-line with the Web Content Accessibility Guidelines (WCAG), which also bring the Website into conformance with the Americans with Disabilities Act of 1990.

Disclaimer

Please be aware that our efforts to maintain accessibility and usability are ongoing. While we strive to make the Website as accessible as possible some issues can be encountered by different assistive technology as the range of assistive technology is wide and varied.

Contact Us

If, at any time, you have specific questions or concerns about the accessibility of any particular webpage on this Website, please contact us at accessibility@highsnobiety.com, +49 (0)30 235 908 500. If you do encounter an accessibility issue, please be sure to specify the web page and nature of the issue in your email and/or phone call, and we will make all reasonable efforts to make that page or the information contained therein accessible for you.

© Titel Media GmbH 2023