Nike’s OG Chunky Dad Shoe Is Too Good To Disappear

The Nike Air Monarch is back and looking fresher than ever. Long hailed as the dad of all dad shoes, the Monarch IV’s crisp new colorway shows the classic sneaker in a slightly different light.

The chunky classic shoe suddenly feels elevated, it’s amazing what a tasteful color combination can achieve.

The leather sneaker ditches its signature white base and replaces it with a subtle off-white hue. This pairs nicely with gold-trimmed Swooshes and small green accents. A gum sole grounds the bulky silhouette, rounding out a simple-but-effective paint job.

For years, the Monarch IV was simply the go-to shoe for dads unbothered by trends. But in the late 2010s, it unexpectedly entered the fashion spotlight, becoming ironically cool thanks in part to streetwear cosigns and big collaborations.

The elderly sneaker's hype reached a peak with Martine Rose’s subversive collab in 2019, cementing the Nike Air Monarch IV as the ultimate anti-fashion fashion shoe. Since then, it’s faded quietly back into normcore territory.

This latest colorway, available for $80 on Nike's website, feels like a timely reminder of its legacy. The Monarch IV has re-entered the chat. And dad jokes are optional, but highly encouraged.

