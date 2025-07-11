Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Highsnobiety
Double Tap to Zoom

Nike’s OG Chunky Dad Shoe Is Too Good To Disappear

Written by Riccardo Zazzini in Sneakers

The Nike Air Monarch is back and looking fresher than ever. Long hailed as the dad of all dad shoes, the Monarch IV’s crisp new colorway shows the classic sneaker in a slightly different light. 

The chunky classic shoe suddenly feels elevated, it’s amazing what a tasteful color combination can achieve. 

Shop Nike Air Monarch

The leather sneaker ditches its signature white base and replaces it with a subtle off-white hue. This pairs nicely with gold-trimmed Swooshes and small green accents. A gum sole grounds the bulky silhouette, rounding out a simple-but-effective paint job. 

Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now

For years, the Monarch IV was simply the go-to shoe for dads unbothered by trends. But in the late 2010s, it unexpectedly entered the fashion spotlight, becoming ironically cool thanks in part to streetwear cosigns and big collaborations.

Nike
1 / 2

The elderly sneaker's hype reached a peak with Martine Rose’s subversive collab in 2019, cementing the Nike Air Monarch IV as the ultimate anti-fashion fashion shoe. Since then, it’s faded quietly back into normcore territory

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post.

This latest colorway, available for $80 on Nike's website, feels like a timely reminder of its legacy. The Monarch IV has re-entered the chat. And dad jokes are optional, but highly encouraged.

Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now

Shop Nike Here

Shop More
Multiple colors
NikeClogposite
$155.00
Available in:
Several sizes
NikeW Air Superfly
$110.00
Available in:
Several sizes
Sold out
NikePegasus Trail 5 GORE-TEX
$185.00
Available in:
Sold out

Highsnobiety has affiliate marketing partnerships, which means we may receive a commission from your purchase.

Riccardo Zazzini
WriterRiccardo Zazzini is a writer with experience in the fields of fashion, music, basketball and the creative and cultural sector.
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
We Recommend
  • Nike's Newest Air Max "Dad Shoe" Is Tiffany-Level Clean
  • There's a New-Old Nike "Dad Shoe" in Town
  • For Nike's Low-Slung Uptempo Sneaker, Looking Good Comes Easy
  • Nike’s Easy, Breezy Running Shoe Seeks To Be Part of Daily Rotations
  • In "Stadium Green," Nike's Skate-Themed Air Forces Are Almost Too Good-Looking
What To Read Next
  • At PFW, HUGO FORWARD x Zellerfeld Rubberized the Runway
  • Jordan’s New Hybrid Sneaker Is All About Texture
  • Mules So Sleek You Won't Believe They're Dr. Martens
  • Nike’s OG Chunky Dad Shoe Is Too Good To Disappear
  • New Balance’s Dad Shoes Are Extra Powerful as Chunky Dad Slides
  • The adidas Superstar Is Now a Skate Shoe — a Luxe One at That
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now