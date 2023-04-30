In 2023, the Bigger the Jorts the Better

This time last week I was none the wiser as to who Amelia Gray Hamlin was, but now thanks to her sudden boarding of this season’s big jorts trend (jeans + shorts = jorts) she’s been living on my timelines rent-free.

Yup, you heard it here: for better or worse we’re regressing back to the early 2000s once more with jorts officially back again for sticky season. Although when it comes to their size and fit in 2023, it looks as if it’s the bigger the better.

Backgrid

The Amelia Gray Hamlin jorts I keep spotting across my socials were the ones the model wore heading for lunch with a friend (who too was wearing some voluminous legwear) in Beverly Hills on April 28, a pair she donned with a boujee Miu Miu ensemble.

The top? Miu Miu. The belt? Miu Miu. The bag? Miu Miu. The boots? Miu Miu. You know what, it’s all damn Miu Miu, everything aside from the Courreges sunglasses those big baggy leg numbers which are vintage Carhartt and straight outta your dad’s long-walk wardrobe.

For me, the thing I like most about jorts is the pockets. They’re often deep, also roomy, and always there’s plenty of them — three characteristics of the pocket I can’t speak highly enough of. I mean, how much can you really fit in the pockets of a pair of Daisy Dukes?

Other notable big jort wearers include the likes of Bella Hadid, Addison Rae, and Hailey Bieber (who else?!), so it’s safe to say that jorts are officially back. Which, in these hot and humid climates, is music to both my ears and my clammy, sweaty legs.