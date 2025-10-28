An OG Sneaker Masterpiece in an Autumnal 'Fit

This content has been paid for by an advertiser. If you'd like to appear on Highsnobiety, contact: advertising@highsnobiety.com.

In 1988, veteran Nike designer Tinker Hatfield conceived the Nike Air Jordan 3. It came with the now-iconic elephant print around the toe box and heel, and, for the first time in a Jordan shoe, visible Air cushioning.

It quickly became known as the sneaker that saved the Jordan brand, at a time when creative ruts and production delays had nearly pushed Michael Jordan to walk away from Nike altogether. Nearly four decades later, the legendary shoe returns in a dark olive colorway.

Named “Family Affair,” this refined rework of the Jordan 3 is designed for all ages.

Layers of leather and nubuck wrap the shoe’s upper, while its earthy olive tone (reminiscent of a recent Undefeated collab) and brown sequoia accents are fittingly autumnal.

All the elements that made the Nike Air Jordan 3 legendary are present here: the elephant print, Nike’s heel branding, and the visible Air sole with its rubber outsole.

While recent Jordan 3 reinterpretations — from distressed denim silhouettes to vodoo-inspired designs — enter more experimental territory, this one is a simple yet effective update. Freshly released for $215 on Nike’s website, the “Family Affair,” Jordan 3 is a tasteful olive green flip on the sneaker's OG colorway.

