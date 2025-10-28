Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Highsnobiety
An OG Sneaker Masterpiece in an Autumnal 'Fit

Written by Max Rossi in SneakersThis content has been paid for by an advertiser. If you'd like to appear on Highsnobiety, contact: advertising@highsnobiety.com.(Sponsored Story)
In 1988, veteran Nike designer Tinker Hatfield conceived the Nike Air Jordan 3. It came with the now-iconic elephant print around the toe box and heel, and, for the first time in a Jordan shoe, visible Air cushioning.

It quickly became known as the sneaker that saved the Jordan brand, at a time when creative ruts and production delays had nearly pushed Michael Jordan to walk away from Nike altogether. Nearly four decades later, the legendary shoe returns in a dark olive colorway.

Shop Air Jordan 3
Named “Family Affair,” this refined rework of the Jordan 3 is designed for all ages.

Layers of leather and nubuck wrap the shoe’s upper, while its earthy olive tone (reminiscent of a recent Undefeated collab) and brown sequoia accents are fittingly autumnal.

All the elements that made the Nike Air Jordan 3 legendary are present here: the elephant print, Nike’s heel branding, and the visible Air sole with its rubber outsole.

While recent Jordan 3 reinterpretations — from distressed denim silhouettes to vodoo-inspired designs — enter more experimental territory, this one is a simple yet effective update. Freshly released for $215 on Nike’s website, the “Family Affair,” Jordan 3 is a tasteful olive green flip on the sneaker's OG colorway.

Highsnobiety has affiliate marketing partnerships, which means we may receive a commission from your purchase. Want to shop the products our editors actually love? Visit the HS Style Guide for recs on all things fashion, footwear, and beauty.

Max Rossi
Brand EditorMax Rossi is Highsnobiety’s Brand Editor, curating its voice across editorial, commerce, activations, and collaborations.
