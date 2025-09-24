Nike’s Ultra-Frayed Air Jordan 1 Is in Serious Distress

Nike's Air Jordan 1 is in distress — in a good way. The Air Jordan 1 Low SE sneaker looks like it's been around the block before. And that's by design.

This special edition Air Jordan 1 Low sneaker swaps the AJ1's standard leather upper for a denim-like rendering with distressed fraying and faded coloring throughout. Subtle paint splatters and exposed stitching round out the shoe's rugged disposition.

This isn't a skate sneaker, but the purposeful wear-and-tear is on par with the delightful damage you'd earn from a good thrash sesh.

Despite its worn-in appearance, this AJ1 sneaker remains fresh. Peep the shiny Air Jordan Wings logo at the heel and the gleaming Jumpman on the tongue.

These design touches keep the fatigued sneaker feeling new without compromising its decidedly rugged aesthetic.

Available soon on the Nike website for $125, the "Multi-Color Distressed" AJ1 sneaker isn't just the footwear embodiment of frayed skinny jeans — it's also a harbinger of fall.

The autumnal orange paneling, layered with hues of brown, all atop a blue base, just screams fall afternoon in a way a pumpkin-spiced latte can't. At least not yet.

