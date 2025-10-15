A Chaotic Jordan 1, Made Possible Through Voodoo Magic

Zion Williamson’s sneaker magic is back, just in time for Halloween.

Two years after his first Voodoo Jordans mixed superstition with street style, Nike brings the story back with the Air Jordan 1 Low OG “Voodoo Alternate.”

This pair trades the original’s swampy browns for deep indigos and purples. The stitched burlap, flipped logos, and rope laces return, but the shift in tone gives it a cooler, more deliberate feel.

Each mismatched panel and loose seam looks like it is meant to bring a little luck.

Zion’s Voodoo line turns the Jordan 1 into something that feels handmade and personal, a sneaker made possible through voodoo. It suits him.

He plays with the same mix of power and control that made Jordan and LeBron seem untouchable, athletes who turned their games into myth.

Releasing October 29 on Nike’s website, the Voodoo Alternate also lands at a time when the Jordan 1 refuses to stay still. It has been frayed in denim, polished in metallics, and even spliced with running tech. This might be the strangest take, part charm, part keepsake.

The voodoo magic speaks for itself.

