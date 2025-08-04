Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
A 20-Year-Old Mythical Jordan 4 Finally Resurfaces

The UNDEFEATED x Nike Air Jordan 4 is finally getting a proper release, nearly 20 years after the original pair became one of the most mythologized Jordans of all time. 

The new drop brings back the military MA-1 jacket palette (olive, black, clementine), luxe materials, and removable Jumpman patches. Plus, there’s a full UNDEFEATED apparel capsule to match.

The OG UNDEFEATED x Air Jordan 4 is one of the rarest and most storied Jordans ever made. It was Jordan Brand’s first-ever collab, rumored to be limited to just 72 pairs, and never released to the public.

For years, it’s been a white whale for collectors, reselling for over $25,000 and setting the blueprint for every major collab that followed.

Now, it’s finally getting a wider drop. Though let’s be real, these won’t be easy to cop either.

Alongside the Jordan 4, there’s also a full matching capsule collection and a custom Cartier Crash watch, featuring a dial color-matched to the sneaker. The clothes are available to shop now, but the watch is exclusive to UNDEFEATED CEO Eric Peng Cheng.

In a year where we’ve seen skateable Jordan 4s, eccentric materials, and ultra luxe remixes, this pair reminds us how great some of the sneaker’s OG collaborations are.

As for copping? A few pairs may trickle into UNDEFEATED locations, but most will land on StockX before you can even refresh.

Donovan Barnett
Watch Editor & Senior Growth Content Strategist Donovan is an award-winning writer exploring the science, culture & craftsmanship of watchmaking as well as emerging technology and its effect on design & art.
