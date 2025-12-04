Arte Antwerp’s adidas Collab Is a Football Wardrobe for Everywhere

adidas and Belgian streetwear label Arte Antwerp see football as an anytime, anywhere thing. This collection builds on the buzz of the adidas x Arte Lightblaze Pod sneaker, which sold out pretty quickly, by using the same framework to go biger.

The capsule collection, which stars Moroccan footballer Brahim Diaz, features elements of North African heritage across knitted football jerseys, woven sweaters, matching track suits, and graphic t-shirts in the colors of the North African flags, yielding stylish layering pieces meant to be worn beyond the football pitch.

"Sports unite Africa" is written in Arabic script on some of the t-shirts, furthering the collection's connective nature, which was shot in Marrakech, Morocco.

Of course, it wouldn't be a capsule collection without some proper footwear heat, including an all-black pair of the Lightblaze Pod sneaker, this time with a zipper. The Lightblaze Pod Zip will be available on the adidas website on December 5 alongside an embroidered Adilette slip-on.

The Lightblaze Pos Zip features a full leather upper with laser-cut perforations throughout that take the form of adidas' signature Three Stripes.

Arte's style codes also show through discreet branding at the heel and a textured, sculptural outsole that enhances the sneaker's futuristic aura.

Perhaps the most exciting aspect of this collab, though, is the promise of an all-new sneaker silhouette, the adidas Trivela, coming out in February 2026.

