A$AP Rocky Dresses for Bottega Veneta Like Mortals Go To Target 

A$AP Rocky and Bottega Veneta’s romance is well documented, but who knew it was so hot and heavy that the rapper doesn’t even bother dressing up to go to Bottega stores to pick up what he wants? That’s real dedication. Then again, when it comes to Rocky, even when he’s not dressed he manages to look effortlessly dapper.

Case in point: Rocky’s November 29 trip to his local Bottega store, wearing a black Carhartt-style workwear jacket with an orange lining, a black T-shirt, Supreme sweatpants, and PUMA sneakers, possibly unreleased shoes from his PUMA F1 collaboration.

Nothing super special on paper, but the way that Rocky puts these simple, dare I even say mundane, garments together it all looks like the height of fashion.

Whereas normal folks might primp and polish before heading to a luxury boutique, it looks like Rocky straight up just got off of the couch before making an impromptu stop at his favorite store. Like most people would go to Target, so Rocky goes to shop for artisanal Italian goods.

The last time he went shopping at Bottega Veneta (at least that we mortals know about it) he was wearing a Bottega leather trench coat, which made it all seem more calculated. This is Rocky in his downtime and yet, he still looks like he could walk a red carpet if he deigned to.

It’s pretty hilarious that Rocky even goes to the store (note the assistant buried beneath his massive shopping bag), considering that he likely gets free Bottega sent to him in the mail.

And way before the release date, too! That he left his home to get the IRL Bottega shopping experience (and things that even ordinary shoppers could purchase at that) is a sign that the love between Bottega and Rocky is real AF.