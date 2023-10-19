Sign up to never miss a drop
Highsnobiety

Even Dressing Casually A$AP Rocky Is Dad Goals

in StyleWords By Tayler Willson

From new dad to new dad, I can safely say with 100 percent certainty that A$AP Rocky is doing this whole fathering business with a lot more swag than I am.

Whether that means flexing a Cabat bag over his shoulder or donning yet another one of his effortless Bottega Veneta ensembles, Rocky is throwing some serious shade at my Crocs, socks, and sweatpants outfits.

Still, what do I expect when I compare myself to, arguably, the coolest dad on the planet? Especially one usually so heavily dripped in Bottega.

Thing is, what makes Rocky’s dad ‘fits even more impressive is that even when he ain’t trying — no birthday, no big award ceremony, no red carpet — he’s still outdoing every father out there.

Take his latest outfit, for example, which was spotted on October 18 as the rapper headed to his West Hollywood music studio wearing a long-sleeved tee from the new Supreme x Dickies collaboration.

The T-shirt, which lands on October 19, was paired with relaxed stonewashed denim jeans and a pair of square-toed Bottega Veneta booties.

This, though, isn’t a special outfit for a special occasion, it’s just Rocky being Rocky heading to the studio looking more voguish than I’ll ever get close to.

Truth is, Rocky has been a stylish dad for a while now, although since the birth of his second child, Riot Rose, the 35-year-old has dialed things up a notch in the style department.

Of course, the only other person getting anywhere near to matching the opulence of Rocky’s wardrobe is his billionaire beauty mogul wife Rihanna, who recently had a Bottega moment of her own.

Together there’s no doubting that A$AP Rocky and Rihanna are the it couple right now and, with plenty more wonderfully-curated ‘fits to choose from, that doesn’t look like changing anytime soon.

Shop our favorite products

Image on Highsnobiety
Sailor Tattoo Long-Sleeve
Jean Paul Gaultier
$385
Image on Highsnobiety
OG Single Knee Pant
Carhartt WIP
$165
Image on Highsnobiety
M1906RCH
New Balance
$160
We Recommend
  • boots and shorts
    In The Name of Logic, Explain My Love For Big Boots With Shorts
    • Style
  • Image on Highsnobiety
    A$AP Rocky's Salomon Selection Is Second to None
    • Style
  • Image on Highsnobiety
    A$AP Rocky's Got a T-Shirt of Himself Running in Timbs
    • Style
  • Image on Highsnobiety
    Statement Dressing Is Second Nature to A$AP Rocky
    • Style
  • Image on Highsnobiety
    A$AP Rocky, Skepta & Valterri Bottas Celebrate PUMA x F1
    • Culture
  • Image on Highsnobiety
What To Read Next
  • leather boots
    From Casual Classics to Huge Stompers, 15 Leather Boots for Fall
    • Footwear
  • A$AP Rocky spotted on the way to his studio in West Hollywood.
    Even Dressing Casually A$AP Rocky Is Dad Goals
    • Style
  • A Brief History of 47th Street: Inside NYC's Diamond District
    A Brief History of 47th Street: Inside NYC's Diamond District
    • Culture
  • Supreme & Dickies have reunited for a Fall 2023 collaboration.
    Supreme's New Dickies Collab Is Street-Ready Workwear
    • Style
  • Image on Highsnobiety
    Joe Montana's Wife Is Quietly Servin', the CdG Way
    • Style
  • Puffer Jacket On Model
    Axel Arigato's Winter Essentials Will See You Through the Season
    • Style
    • sponsored
Discover & Shop what's next with our brand new App
*If you submitted your e-mail address and placed an order, we may use your e-mail address to inform you regularly about similar products without prior explicit consent. You can object to the use of your e-mail address for this purpose at any time without incurring any costs other than the transmission costs according to the basic tariffs. Each newsletter contains an unsubscribe link. Alternatively, you can object to receiving the newsletter at any time by sending an e-mail to info@highsnobiety.com

Web Accessibility Statement

Titelmedia (Highsnobiety), is committed to facilitating and improving the accessibility and usability of its Website, www.highsnobiety.com. Titelmedia strives to ensure that its Website services and content are accessible to persons with disabilities including users of screen reader technology. To accomplish this, Titelmedia has engaged UsableNet Inc, a leading web accessibility consultant to help test, remediate and maintain our Website in-line with the Web Content Accessibility Guidelines (WCAG), which also bring the Website into conformance with the Americans with Disabilities Act of 1990.

Disclaimer

Please be aware that our efforts to maintain accessibility and usability are ongoing. While we strive to make the Website as accessible as possible some issues can be encountered by different assistive technology as the range of assistive technology is wide and varied.

Contact Us

If, at any time, you have specific questions or concerns about the accessibility of any particular webpage on this Website, please contact us at accessibility@highsnobiety.com, +49 (0)30 235 908 500. If you do encounter an accessibility issue, please be sure to specify the web page and nature of the issue in your email and/or phone call, and we will make all reasonable efforts to make that page or the information contained therein accessible for you.

© Titel Media GmbH 2023