From new dad to new dad, I can safely say with 100 percent certainty that A$AP Rocky is doing this whole fathering business with a lot more swag than I am.

Whether that means flexing a Cabat bag over his shoulder or donning yet another one of his effortless Bottega Veneta ensembles, Rocky is throwing some serious shade at my Crocs, socks, and sweatpants outfits.

Still, what do I expect when I compare myself to, arguably, the coolest dad on the planet? Especially one usually so heavily dripped in Bottega.

Thing is, what makes Rocky’s dad ‘fits even more impressive is that even when he ain’t trying — no birthday, no big award ceremony, no red carpet — he’s still outdoing every father out there.

Take his latest outfit, for example, which was spotted on October 18 as the rapper headed to his West Hollywood music studio wearing a long-sleeved tee from the new Supreme x Dickies collaboration.

The T-shirt, which lands on October 19, was paired with relaxed stonewashed denim jeans and a pair of square-toed Bottega Veneta booties.

This, though, isn’t a special outfit for a special occasion, it’s just Rocky being Rocky heading to the studio looking more voguish than I’ll ever get close to.

Truth is, Rocky has been a stylish dad for a while now, although since the birth of his second child, Riot Rose, the 35-year-old has dialed things up a notch in the style department.

Of course, the only other person getting anywhere near to matching the opulence of Rocky’s wardrobe is his billionaire beauty mogul wife Rihanna, who recently had a Bottega moment of her own.

Together there’s no doubting that A$AP Rocky and Rihanna are the it couple right now and, with plenty more wonderfully-curated ‘fits to choose from, that doesn’t look like changing anytime soon.