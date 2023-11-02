Let A$AP Rocky Show You How to Style a Five-Figure Bottega Coat

A$AP Rocky’s latest Bottega Veneta outfit is also best yet.

Comprising no less than two coats, a shirt and tie combo, a pair of booties, and a large Cabat bag, Rocky continues to make fatherly dressing look a formality.

BACKGRID

A lot of things change when you become a dad, not least your wardrobe, let me tell you.

Since I entered the world of fatherhood some eight months ago, my personal style – as well as my sleep, my routine, my hobbies, and my free time – has alternated dramatically. My clothes now focus predominantly on comfort, function, and, of course, wipeability.

Some dads, though, are an exception to this and Rocky, who recently became a pop for the second time, is an exemplary example.

Conveniently spotted outside Bottega's Melrose store in West Hollywood, Rocky's creamy brown overcoat (which is a part of the house's forthcoming pre-spring collection), the tie, the bag and the old school Bentley out front is giving full 1980s detective vibes, albeit more Peter Falk’s Lieutenant Columbo than Tom Selleck in Magnum PI.

For me, this is the rapper's best outfit to date, which, considering his recent conveyor belt of truly outstanding ensembles, is quite the feat.

It beats last month's all-Bottega birthday outfit where he went from dad to grandpa by way of leather "jeans" and a blazer and his spicy date night outfit, which comprised an oversized suit and a gigantic joint for good measure. It also surpasses the double denim ensemble he matched with a Gucci Jackie bag from last week.

Backgrid

Honestly, I’m running out of superlatives to describe Rocky’s fashion sense. Whenever I dare to think he’s peaked stylistically, he serves again mere days later.

Still, I’m not convinced Rocky will ever surpass this '80s detective look. Which, quite frankly, is perfection. Well, that's unless Bottega gifts him some sort of opulent magnifying glass and notebook to truly complete the look. Or maybe Rihanna joins the fold to create the ultimate crime-fighting duo. I dunno.